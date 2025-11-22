Stars at Flames projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

STARS (13-5-3) at FLAMES (6-13-3)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, Victory+

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin

Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque

Jamie Benn -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kyle Capobianco

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian

Injured: Adam Erne (lower body), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Thomas Harley (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

John Beecher -- Sam Morton -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Ryan Lomberg, Dryden Hunt

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)

Status report

The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … Duchene participated in Dallas' morning skate Saturday, but the center remains day to day. ... Cooley will make consecutive starts for the first time this season. ... The Flames, who held an optional morning skate, will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. ... Honzek is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after having surgery Thursday; the forward was injured during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 15.

