Stars at Flames projected lineups

STARS (13-5-3) at FLAMES (6-13-3)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, Victory+
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Tyler Seguin
Oskar Back -- Justin Hryckowian -- Mavrik Bourque
Jamie Benn -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Kyle Capobianco
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian
Injured: Adam Erne (lower body), Matt Duchene (upper body), Nils Lundkvist (lower body), Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Thomas Harley (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
John Beecher -- Sam Morton -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Ryan Lomberg, Dryden Hunt
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body), Samuel Honzek (upper body)
Status report
The Stars will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-2 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. … Duchene participated in Dallas' morning skate Saturday, but the center remains day to day. ... Cooley will make consecutive starts for the first time this season. ... The Flames, who held an optional morning skate, will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. ... Honzek is expected to miss the rest of the regular season after having surgery Thursday; the forward was injured during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 15.