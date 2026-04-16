Stars close regular season with shootout win against Sabres

Esa Lindell and Justin Hryckowian each had a goal an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for the Stars (50-20-12), who won five straight to end the regular season.

Zach Benson had a goal and an assist, and Owen Power had two assists for the Sabres (50-23-9), whose four-game winning streak ended. Colten Ellis made 25 saves.

Mavrik Bourque gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 2:19 of the first period. Lindell’s shot from the left point bounced off the end boards and out the opposite side for Bourque, who was on the doorstep.

Josh Norris tied it 1-1 when he took a pass from Benson on the rush and roofed a wrist shot from the left circle over Oettinger’s left shoulder and under the bar at 12:48.

Benson scored on a short-handed breakaway to put Buffalo ahead 2-1 at 3:32 of the second period. Tyson Kozak dived to push the puck up for Benson, who skated in and beat Oettinger blocker side.

Lindell tied it 2-2 on the same power play. His pass attempt for Jamie Benn on the back door went off Logan Stanley’s skate and into the net at 4:24.

Alex Tuch’s 200th NHL goal made it 3-2 Sabres at 11:09. Tanner Pearson backhanded the puck behind the back of the net for Tuch, who banked it off Oettinger’s right arm from the goal line.

Hryckowian beat Ellis five-hole with a wrist shot from the left circle on a 2-on-1 to tie it 3-3 at 16:00. The play started when he intercepted a Kozak back pass inside the Dallas blue line.