Gibson makes 26 saves, Ducks edge Stars for 5th win in past 6

Cutter Gauthier and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks (23-24-6), who have won five of six (5-1-0).

"Just trying to win hockey games, so it was nice to get the win on top of that (milestone)," Gibson said. "Guys played a great job in front of me, blocking shots and shutting it down there in the third, so it was a great team effort."

Colin Blackwell scored, and Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for the Stars (34-18-1), whose five-game winning streak came to an end.

"You get this close to a break and I'm sure your mind starts to wander a little bit about what you're going to do over the next two weeks," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. "I didn't like our execution or focus tonight and, to their credit, they were good."

The Ducks got the go-ahead goal at 4:07 of the third period when Anaheim defenseman Olen Zellweger shot the puck back into his zone just before it crossed the Anaheim blue line. Alex Killorn then took a spinning shot that Zegras deflected into the net from in front of the crease for a 2-1 lead.

"I think I saw (Oettinger) reach for it, so I just tried to do the same thing and I got a piece of it before him, so pretty lucky," Zegras said. "When you're playing with a guy like Mr. Killorn, you know he's going to make a special play and I just got lucky and put it in a good spot."