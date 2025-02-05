ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made 26 saves in his 500th NHL game for the Anaheim Ducks, who won 2-1 against the Dallas Stars at Honda Center on Tuesday.
Gibson makes 26 saves, Ducks edge Stars for 5th win in past 6
Anaheim goalie plays 500th NHL game; Dallas had won 5 straight
Cutter Gauthier and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks (23-24-6), who have won five of six (5-1-0).
"Just trying to win hockey games, so it was nice to get the win on top of that (milestone)," Gibson said. "Guys played a great job in front of me, blocking shots and shutting it down there in the third, so it was a great team effort."
Colin Blackwell scored, and Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for the Stars (34-18-1), whose five-game winning streak came to an end.
"You get this close to a break and I'm sure your mind starts to wander a little bit about what you're going to do over the next two weeks," Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. "I didn't like our execution or focus tonight and, to their credit, they were good."
The Ducks got the go-ahead goal at 4:07 of the third period when Anaheim defenseman Olen Zellweger shot the puck back into his zone just before it crossed the Anaheim blue line. Alex Killorn then took a spinning shot that Zegras deflected into the net from in front of the crease for a 2-1 lead.
"I think I saw (Oettinger) reach for it, so I just tried to do the same thing and I got a piece of it before him, so pretty lucky," Zegras said. "When you're playing with a guy like Mr. Killorn, you know he's going to make a special play and I just got lucky and put it in a good spot."
The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 17:47 of the first period after Dallas turned the puck over in the corner of their zone.
Anaheim forward Robby Fabbri retrieved the puck and drove through the right circle before it was poked off his stick. The puck went off the skate of two Dallas players before Gauthier skated in and shot it into the net from the slot.
Oettinger made a right pad save on Killorn with the top half of the net exposed while on a power play with 58 seconds left in the second period.
Jamie Benn then had a shorthanded breakaway going the other way, but Gibson made the save before Benn was called for slashing Gibson, giving the Ducks a 5-on-3 power play for 24 seconds.
"He didn't hear a whistle," DeBoer said of the slashing penalty.
Anaheim didn't capitalize on the two-man advantage and the Stars scored shortly after the second penalty ended and during a delayed penalty on Anaheim.
Benn received a pass after exiting the penalty box and he drew a tripping penalty on Zellweger, but before the power play began Sam Steel centered a pass to Blackwell for a redirection that tied it 1-1 at 1:29 of the third.
"They got a lot of really good forwards, a lot of heavy guys, so I thought we did a good job line matching," Zegras said. "When our guys were out there, we were shutting down their top guys. We were trying to at least, and Gibby was making some big saves, which helps."
Dallas defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin left with an undisclosed injury in the second period and did not return. DeBoer did not have an update after the game.
NOTES: Oettinger came in 8-0-0 in his career against Anaheim with a .930 save percentage and 1.85 goals-against average. ... Benn has 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 51 career games against the Ducks, the most of any active Dallas player. ... The Stars played without forward Mavrik Bourque, who was hit in the face with a puck in a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday and is day to day. Blackwell replaced him in the lineup. ...The Ducks are 6-2-0 against the top five teams in the NHL this season. ... Anaheim won for the second time this season when scoring two or fewer goals (2-24-4). .... Ducks defenseman Jacob Trouba played in his 800th NHL game. ... Anaheim forward Mason McTavish played in his 200th NHL game. ... Gibson is the first Ducks goaltender to play 500 games for the franchise. .... The Ducks had 20 of their 41 hits in the first period.