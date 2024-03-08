Stars at Ducks

STARS (38-17-9) at DUCKS (23-36-3)

10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSW, BSSC, SN, TVAS

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Ty Dellandrea

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Sam Steel -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell  -- Chris Tanev

Ryan Suter -- Jani Hakanpaa

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Nils Lundkvist

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Max Jones -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Pavol Regenda -- Isac Lundestrom -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Bo Groulx -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Urho Vaakanainen -- Gustav Lindstrom

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: William Lagesson

Injured: Trevor Zegras (broken ankle), Brock McGinn (upper body), Leo Carlsson (upper body)

Status report

Oettinger will make his fifth straight start. ... McTavish and Terry each will be a game-time decision after participating in the Ducks optional morning skate Friday. McTavish has missed two games with a lower-body injury and Terry missed a 2-1 win against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday with an upper-body injury. ... Gibson will start for the first time since he made 24 saves in a 6-4 win at the San Jose Sharks on Feb. 29. ... The Ducks acquired center Ben Meyers from the Colorado Avalanche for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on Friday and assigned him to San Diego of the American Hockey League. ... Anaheim also claimed Lagesson, a defenseman, off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

