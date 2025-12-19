Stars at Ducks projected lineups

STARS (23-7-5) at DUCKS (20-12-2)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+, KCOP-13

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Jamie Benn

Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque

Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Alex Petrovic

Nils Lundkvist -- Ilya Lybushkin

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry

Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Ryan Strome

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas

Ian Moore -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Status report

The Stars did not hold a morning skate following their 5-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... DeSmith is expected to start after Oettinger made 34 saves against San Jose. ... Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said on Wednesday that Erne could play on the two-day trip that concludes in Anaheim. The forward has missed the past 18 games. ... Mrazek will back up Dostal after being unavailable for the past nine games because of a lower-body injury. ... The Ducks returned goalie Ville Husso to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Zellweger, a defenseman, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.