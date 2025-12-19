Stars at Ducks projected lineups

STARS (23-7-5) at DUCKS (20-12-2)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+, KCOP-13
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Jamie Benn
Justin Hryckowian -- Matt Duchene -- Mavrik Bourque
Oskar Back -- Radek Faksa -- Colin Blackwell
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Alex Petrovic
Nils Lundkvist -- Ilya Lybushkin
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Kyle Capobianco, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Tyler Seguin (ACL), Adam Erne (lower body), Lian Bichsel (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn
Chris Kreider -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano -- Mikael Granlund -- Troy Terry
Ross Johnston -- Ryan Poehling -- Ryan Strome
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov -- Radko Gudas
Ian Moore -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Jansen Harkins, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Status report
The Stars did not hold a morning skate following their 5-3 win at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... DeSmith is expected to start after Oettinger made 34 saves against San Jose. ... Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said on Wednesday that Erne could play on the two-day trip that concludes in Anaheim. The forward has missed the past 18 games. ... Mrazek will back up Dostal after being unavailable for the past nine games because of a lower-body injury. ... The Ducks returned goalie Ville Husso to San Diego of the American Hockey League on Thursday. ... Zellweger, a defenseman, is expected to be a healthy scratch for the first time this season.