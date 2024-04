Connor McDavid will return to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers against the San Jose Sharks on Monday (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SNOL, NBCSCA).

The center has missed the past three games with a lower-body injury.

McDavid is third in the NHL with 130 points (31 goals, 99 assists) in 74 games this season.

The Oilers (48-25-6) are five points behind the Vancouver Canucks for first in the Pacific Division with three games remaining. Vancouver has two games left.