McDavid says loyalty, family, winning key factors in new Oilers contract

Captain can join Draisaitl with long-term deal to stay in Edmonton next summer

mcd_091024

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

LAS VEGASConnor McDavid broke into a wry grin when asked if the recent megacontract signed by his pal and teammate Leon Draisaitl might affect his own long-term future with the Edmonton Oilers.

“Everything’s a factor,” the 27-year-old replied at the NHL North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday. “Obviously, my loyalty to Edmonton, the fans, the organization, the loyalty to the players, all while understanding my will to win, my desire to win. All while balancing my family, my need to see them and spend time with them and make sure the people I care about are good.

“I think there are so many factors that go into a decision like that.”

Draisaitl signed an eight-year, $112 million contract ($14 million average annual value) with the Oilers on Sept. 3. The 28-year-old forward is entering the final season of an eight-year, $68 million contract he signed with the Oilers on Aug. 16, 2017, and could have become a free agent next summer.

A player is eligible to re-sign with their current team starting on July 1 when they have one year left on their deal. That was the situation with Draisaitl and the Oilers, who took advantage of the window to come to an agreement before the team gathered for training camp.

That will be the situation for McDavid and the Oilers next July when the captain enters the final season of the eight-year, $100 million contract ($12.5 million AAV) he signed with the Oilers on July 5, 2017. He and Draisaitl have been teammates in Edmonton since McDavid was selected No. 1 by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft and have grown up together, in their own words, since then.

NHL Tonight talks about the Oilers signing Jeff Skinner and giving Leon Draisatl an extension

For his part, there is nothing more Draisaitl would like to see than continuing to be teammates with McDavid for the majority of another decade.

“It would mean the world to me,” Draisaitl said Tuesday. “I love playing with him. I’ve always loved learning from him. Doing this together in a way and chasing this down together.

“Obviously, I’d be lying if I said I don’t want him there forever. I want him by my side. I’m sure he thinks the same way, but at the end of the day, I’m sure he’s going to do what’s best for him. That’s the way this business works, but ...

“I guess I’m just waiting for next summer,” he said with a chuckle.

When discussing the one-two punch McDavid and Draisaitl have been in the League, consider this: McDavid has the most points of any player since 2015 (982). The second most? Draisaitl (841).

To McDavid, the Oilers commitment to Draisaitl is an indication of how the perception of the franchise has changed.

“I think what you’re seeing is Edmonton isn’t a B market. It isn’t a C market. It’s a destination,” he said.

Related Content

With Draisaitl signed, Oilers now have to find way to keep McDavid long term

Draisaitl signs 8-year, $112 million contract with Oilers

Oilers focus on big picture by declining to match offer sheets for Broberg, Holloway

Inside look at Edmonton Oilers

Latest News

Francis incident with goal judge 'a case of organized confusion'

Mailbag: Flames' retool; Josi of Predators preseason Norris Trophy favorite

Montour taking long view with Kraken after winning Stanley Cup with Panthers

Daly impressed by Utah's 'unbelievable accomplishments' ahead of 1st NHL season

2025 4 Nations Face-Off ‘great opportunity,’ Eichel says

Jordie Benn retiring from NHL after 12 seasons: report

WWE, Zayn pay tribute to Gaudreau on 'Monday Night Raw'

Huberdeau confident in rebound with Flames after new workout routine

Celebrini says living with Thornton will be ‘perfect situation’ as Sharks rookie

Larsson signs 4-year, $21 million contract with Kraken

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Robertson signs 1-year, $875,000 contract with Maple Leafs

Crosby ‘optimistic’ about signing new contract with Penguins

Hedman feels Lightning still ‘have the team to be a contender’

Reinhart, Panthers 'hungry for more' following Stanley Cup title last season

Laine 'in good spirits' with Canadiens, Suzuki says

Gaudreau brothers remembered for special bond, dedication to family

Boeser cleared to play for Canucks after blood clot in leg