McDavid says loyalty, family, winning key factors in new Oilers contract

LAS VEGAS — Connor McDavid broke into a wry grin when asked if the recent megacontract signed by his pal and teammate Leon Draisaitl might affect his own long-term future with the Edmonton Oilers.

“Everything’s a factor,” the 27-year-old replied at the NHL North American Player Media Tour on Tuesday. “Obviously, my loyalty to Edmonton, the fans, the organization, the loyalty to the players, all while understanding my will to win, my desire to win. All while balancing my family, my need to see them and spend time with them and make sure the people I care about are good.

“I think there are so many factors that go into a decision like that.”

Draisaitl signed an eight-year, $112 million contract ($14 million average annual value) with the Oilers on Sept. 3. The 28-year-old forward is entering the final season of an eight-year, $68 million contract he signed with the Oilers on Aug. 16, 2017, and could have become a free agent next summer.

A player is eligible to re-sign with their current team starting on July 1 when they have one year left on their deal. That was the situation with Draisaitl and the Oilers, who took advantage of the window to come to an agreement before the team gathered for training camp.

That will be the situation for McDavid and the Oilers next July when the captain enters the final season of the eight-year, $100 million contract ($12.5 million AAV) he signed with the Oilers on July 5, 2017. He and Draisaitl have been teammates in Edmonton since McDavid was selected No. 1 by the Oilers in the 2015 NHL Draft and have grown up together, in their own words, since then.