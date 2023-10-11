Bedard looking ahead after memorable NHL debut with Blackhawks

PITTSBURGH -- Connor Bedard stood before another crowd of reporters Tuesday night when he was asked if, to some degree, given all the buildup, it was nice to get his NHL debut out of the way.

He said in some ways, yes, but in some ways, no.

“Obviously, it’s a moment you think of your whole life, and now it’s past, just like that,” he said. “That part of it’s sad.”

Bedard is not a normal 18-year-old. The Chicago Blackhawks center has uncommon maturity for his age and incredible skill for any age.

The No. 1 pick of the 2023 NHL Draft wasn’t intimidated by the moment. He rose to it, enjoyed it, savored it, and he earned his first NHL point, an assist, in a 4-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.

“He didn’t look like a young kid trying to find the game,” teammate Jason Dickinson said. “He was controlling the puck really well. He was making plays. He obviously got an assist tonight, so I think he’s looking really good.”

The NHL scheduled the Blackhawks to play the Penguins on national television on opening night on purpose. Bedard is billed as the League’s next generational player. His childhood hero was Penguins center Sidney Crosby, who’s still elite at age 36.

“There was a real interest in seeing Connor Bedard on the first night of the season go against Sidney Crosby,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said.