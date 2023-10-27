Bedard will be 'impact franchise player' for Blackhawks, NHL scouts say

Connor Bedard is a quick study, capable of processing and better understanding a situation after each shift of every game.

It's evident from the way the Chicago Blackhawks rookie center competes, the way he maneuvers around the ice and how he gets into areas to unleash his wicked shot.

It's also reason enough for the evaluators of NHL Central Scouting to believe the best is yet to come.

"He learns from every shift, and I think we're just going to be blown away by what we're seeing 20 games in ... certainly by midway point of the season and beyond," said David Gregory of NHL Central Scouting. "He's going to be able to do, I think, what he did as a junior player just because he has such elite skill.

"He's adjusting. He's getting all these shots off and he's going to be just fine."

Bedard has four points (two goals, two assists), leads all first-year players in shots on goal (22) and is second among rookie forwards in average ice time (20:00) in seven games heading into the Blackhawks' game at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCH, TVAS2).

"Connor Bedard is that special breed of player that can quickly adapt and produce, whether it's on-ice or off-ice, to the challenge, task or personal goal that is before him," Central Scouting vice president Dan Marr said. "He's doing all this while he's still only 18 years old and he will continue to evolve into the impact franchise player that has been projected all along."

Not surprisingly, Central Scouting had Bedard ranked No. 1 from start to finish last season before he was chosen by the Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The bureau knew the type of player he was based on reports from his days as a 15-year-old with Regina of the Western Hockey League in 2020-21.

Last season, his third with Regina, Bedard became the first WHL skater with at least 140 points in 27 seasons and had a 35-game point streak (90 points; 44 goals, 46 assists) from Sept. 24 to Feb. 1. He had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in seven WHL playoff games to become the first WHL player since 2012 to score at least 10 goals in a single series.

"I've been very impressed with how he has dealt with the NHL speed and the pace of play," Central Scouting's John Williams said. "He looks the same as he did in junior in that way. He's not racing around at top speed all the time, understanding so well when he needs a burst of speed to create an opportunity. He is just so impressive to watch.