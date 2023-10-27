Latest News

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Svechnikov to make season debut for Hurricanes

On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Hofer makes 27 saves, earns first NHL shutout in Blues win against Flames

Connor McDavid status for NHL Heritage Classic

Rielly has goal, assist in Maple Leafs win against Stars

Brink scores 1st 2 NHL goals for Flyers in win against Wild

2024 NHL Draft Diary: Macklin Celebrini

Huberdeau embracing great outdoors with Flames ahead of Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic expected to have sellout crowd in Edmonton

McTavish, Ducks rally late, hand Bruins 1st loss of season in OT

Necas scores with 10 seconds left in OT, lifts Hurricanes against Kraken

Bedard will be 'impact franchise player' for Blackhawks, NHL scouts say

Rookie center already adapting, showcasing skill 7 games into League career

Foligno_Bedard

© Getty Images

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Connor Bedard is a quick study, capable of processing and better understanding a situation after each shift of every game.

It's evident from the way the Chicago Blackhawks rookie center competes, the way he maneuvers around the ice and how he gets into areas to unleash his wicked shot.

It's also reason enough for the evaluators of NHL Central Scouting to believe the best is yet to come.

"He learns from every shift, and I think we're just going to be blown away by what we're seeing 20 games in ... certainly by midway point of the season and beyond," said David Gregory of NHL Central Scouting. "He's going to be able to do, I think, what he did as a junior player just because he has such elite skill.

"He's adjusting. He's getting all these shots off and he's going to be just fine."

Bedard has four points (two goals, two assists), leads all first-year players in shots on goal (22) and is second among rookie forwards in average ice time (20:00) in seven games heading into the Blackhawks' game at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCH, TVAS2).

"Connor Bedard is that special breed of player that can quickly adapt and produce, whether it's on-ice or off-ice, to the challenge, task or personal goal that is before him," Central Scouting vice president Dan Marr said. "He's doing all this while he's still only 18 years old and he will continue to evolve into the impact franchise player that has been projected all along."

Not surprisingly, Central Scouting had Bedard ranked No. 1 from start to finish last season before he was chosen by the Blackhawks with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The bureau knew the type of player he was based on reports from his days as a 15-year-old with Regina of the Western Hockey League in 2020-21.

Last season, his third with Regina, Bedard became the first WHL skater with at least 140 points in 27 seasons and had a 35-game point streak (90 points; 44 goals, 46 assists) from Sept. 24 to Feb. 1. He had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in seven WHL playoff games to become the first WHL player since 2012 to score at least 10 goals in a single series.

"I've been very impressed with how he has dealt with the NHL speed and the pace of play," Central Scouting's John Williams said. "He looks the same as he did in junior in that way. He's not racing around at top speed all the time, understanding so well when he needs a burst of speed to create an opportunity. He is just so impressive to watch.

VGK@CHI: Bedard opens scoring with PPG

"He obviously got schooled by (center) Sidney Crosby in the face-off circle in his NHL debut (at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Oct. 10) and that'll be one area he'll have to improve going forward. I have no doubt that he will."

Bedard finished 1-for-7 against Crosby in Chicago's 4-2 win. He went 0-for-5 against center Evgeni Malkin.

Bedard ranks third among NHL rookies with 32 face-off wins.

"Bedard is adapting very well and it's impressive how he's been able to establish his game right away, creating offense and showing his dynamic skills," Central Scouting's Jean-Francois Damphousse said. "Most of all, he displays an impressive composure off the ice, handling the pressure and media attention remarkably. He's truly a great ambassador for the game at such a young age."

Bedard's off-ice demeanor and respectfulness during crowded postgame media scrums has probably been just as impressive as his on-ice magic.

"One of the best things, too, is seeing how his teammates reacted when he got his first goal (in a 3-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Oct. 11)," Gregory said. "It was a sign that this is a kid everybody wants to root for. We learned about him and knew him as a player, especially after the NHL Scouting Combine.

"He's got swagger, there's no question about it. But he's such a good kid and his teammates want him to succeed just as much, and that's great to see."