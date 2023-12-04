Connor Bedard Watch: No. 1 pick set for 1st matchup with Ovechkin, Capitals

WHAT’S AHEAD THIS WEEK

The Blackhawks have four games at United Center this week, their longest homestand so far this season. They play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH, TVAS), the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH), then a back-to-back against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH) and Washington Capitals on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCH, SN). Bedard will look to increase his scoring production at home, where he has four points (two goals, two assists) in nine games.

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. Ovechkin

It’s the rookie, off to a great start to his career, against one of the greatest scorers in NHL history when the Capitals come to Chicago on Saturday. The No. 1 pick by Washington in the 2004 NHL Draft, Alex Ovechkin has 1,499 points (827 goals, 672 assists) in 1,368 career games. He’s second in NHL history in goals to Wayne Gretzky (894) and has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 21 games this season, tied for the Capitals’ lead with John Carlson (one goal, 13 assists). Bedard’s known for his wicked wrist shot. Ovechkin’s known for scoring at will, especially from the left circle. Let the showdown begin.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Blackhawks vs. Ducks

The Ducks (10-14-0) got off to a good start this season but struggled through an eight-game losing streak before defeating the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in a shootout on Saturday. It’s a chance to see another top rookie in Ducks forward Leo Carlsson, who they selected No. 2 at this year’s draft. Carlsson, who turns 19 on Dec. 26, ranks second among rookies with seven goals and has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 16 games, including a goal and an assist in Anaheim’s win on Saturday.

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

Bedard has scored six of his 11 goals from mid-range distance, which is tied for third in the NHL amomg forwards, one behind David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning. For more EDGE Stats, click here.

THEY SAID IT

“He was excellent. In the first two periods, especially, he had some really excellent bursts out there, which we’ve talked about, adding a little more speed to that talent. I think we saw that. I liked his game. I think it’s going in the right direction. He’s not happy with the result of the game, but he should be happy with his play tonight.” -- Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson on Bedard after their 3-1 loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.