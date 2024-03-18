Connor Bedard Watch: Forward faces Carlsson during California road trip

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, has taken the NHL by storm 23 weeks into his professional career. Each Monday, NHL.com will take a look at what Bedard has done and what’s ahead for him with the Connor Bedard watch.

WHAT HE’S DONE

Bedard had seven points in three games last week, including his first career five-point game (one goal, four assists) in a 7-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. He had two points (one goal, one assist) in a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, his 12th multipoint game this season. He’s the sixth active player to have that many multipoint games before his 19th birthday; his idol, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, has the most with 29. Bedard leads the Blackhawks and all NHL rookies with 53 points (21 goals, 32 assists) in 54 games. Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber is second with 38 points (six goals, 32 assists) in 68 games and Wild forward Marco Rossi is third with 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 68 games.

WHAT’S AHEAD THIS WEEK

The Blackhawks begin a three-game road trip this week. They play the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCH), the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCH+, SNO, SNE, SN360) and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (10:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH+, NBCSCA). It’ll be the second time Chicago has played each of those teams in the past week.

MOST INTRIGUING MATCHUP

Bedard vs. Carlsson

We’ve been waiting for this rematch for a while. Ducks center Leo Carlsson missed last week’s game in Chicago due to a concussion that kept him out for eight games. The No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, Carlsson has 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 41 games. In their first matchup on Dec. 7, a 1-0 win for the Blackhawks, Carlsson had two shots on goal in 19:39 of ice time; Bedard had an assist and three shots on goal in 16:01.

MOST ANTICIPATED GAME

Blackhawks vs. Kings

Much like when they met last week, it’s once again about Stanley Cup Playoff implications for the Kings, who raced to a 4-0 lead in the first period when they defeated the Blackhawks 5-0 at United Center on Friday. Entering Monday, Los Angeles (34-22-11) is third in the Pacific Division, five points behind the second-place Edmonton Oilers and tied in points with the Vegas Golden Knights, who hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. The Kings kept Bedard off the score sheet Friday; he had three shots on goal, all of which came in the third period, and logged 22:47 of ice time.

EDGE STAT OF THE WEEK

Bedard is in the 86th percentile in shots on goal, despite missing more than a month with a fractured jaw. He is in the 86th percentile in 70-80 MPH shots, and the 73rd percentile in 80-90 MPH shots.

THEY SAID IT

“I always try to go in with the same mindset and try to play the same. It's funny, I had eight games straight without a goal, and then you have a couple of big ones and people kind of forget about that. So, yeah, I don't know, I'm just trying to stick to what works. I've been fortunate the last two to get a couple, but it's only two games and obviously it means nothing if we come out and don't do great. So, enjoy that, but turn the page.” -- Bedard after he had a combined eight points (three goals, five assists) against the Arizona Coyotes and Ducks