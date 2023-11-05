Latest News

Most memorable moment in 1st month of season debated by NHL.com
Zizing ‘Em Up: Treliving faces Flames for 1st time with Maple Leafs 
Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6
Penguins score 10, defeat Sharks in Karlsson's return to San Jose
Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4
Golden Knights shut out Avalanche to extend point streak to 12
Demko makes 27 saves, Canucks shut out Stars
Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers
Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road
'Groundbreaking' Mulvoy set to accept Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award
Ducks flying high, confident early-season success can lead to playoff berth
Former NFL player Banks talks love of hockey ahead of Stadium Series
Rusanowsky found niche calling hockey, led to Hall of Fame as Foster Hewitt winner
Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT
Lindgren makes 34 saves, Capitals hold off Blue Jackets
Red Wings rally, end Bruins' season-opening point streak at 10
Kyrou has goal, 2 assists in Blues win against Canadiens
Point, Kucherov combine for 9 points, Lightning top Senators

Bedard thriving against top NHL Draft picks in rookie season with Blackhawks

Has earned points against Crosby, Eichel, Tkachuk; Devils likely without Jack Hughes on Sunday

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard has faced some of the best players in the NHL during his first month as a rookie.

Unfortunately, the latest anticipated matchup between the No. 1 pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft and another top pick will have to wait. Jack Hughes, chosen by the New Jersey Devils at No. 1 in the 2019 NHL Draft, is expected to be out with an upper-body injury when they play the Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS).

Hughes was injured when he crashed shoulder-first into the end boards at 9:56 of the first period of a 4-1 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. The 22-year-old has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 10 games, tied with Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (six goals, 14 assists in 11 games) for the NHL lead.

Bedard has played several fellow No. 1 picks including his idol, Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins (2005), Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (2013) and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (2016). The 18-year-old has continually welcomed the challenge.

"Yeah, it's great," Bedard said. "I mean, you look at these guys and the success they've had. You want to be like them."

Bedard scored his fifth goal of the season, had two shots on goal, was 2-for-4 on face-offs and blocked a shot in 16:19 of ice time in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers at United Center on Saturday to give him seven points (five goals, two assists) in 10 games. He has a team-leading 30 shots on goal and is averaging 19:25 of ice time per game, third on the Blackhawks behind defensemen Seth Jones (25:21) and Kevin Korchinski (19:42).

With his goal Saturday, Bedard became the fifth Blackhawks player in nearly 80 years to score five goals through his first 10 NHL games, joining Andrew Shaw (2011-12), Jonathan Toews (2007-08), Igor Radulov (from 2002-03 to 2003-04) and Dimitri Nabokov (1997-98). He's the youngest player in team history to have a three-game goal streak, previously held by Jeremy Roenick (19 years, 31 days from Feb. 14-17, 1989).

FLA@CHI: Bedard increases Blackhawks' lead in 2nd

Bedard got his first point, an assist, and had five shots on goal in his NHL debut against Crosby and the Penguins on Oct. 10. He scored his first goal the next night against the Boston Bruins, when Bruins captain Brad Marchand tried to get under his skin. He's scored in each of his two games against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and forward Jack Eichel, chosen by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 2 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

"I think he's watched a lot of these players and emulated a lot of their styles, trying to put it into his style and make him who he is. I think he loves playing against them," Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said.

"He played against Crosby and he's everybody's hero to watch and he looked great in that game. First NHL game on the road against a team that we knocked out of [Stanley Cup Playoff contention] last year. There was a lot going on in that matchup and he just went out and played his game and I thought he looked excellent there. As the game went along, he even got stronger in the face-off circle. To me he's one of those guys who's eyes-wide-open and learns as the game goes along and he's a high-level athlete, so it's great to have him on our side.

CHI@BOS: Bedard puts home wraparound goal for 1st of career

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk was 18 when he made his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames on Oct. 12, 2016. The No. 6 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft can relate to the feeling of facing greats early in a career.

"I know I played against (Alex) Ovechkin in probably my sixth, seventh game and that was a really cool moment, like, 'Welcome to the NHL,'" Tkachuk said of facing the Washington Capitals captain.

"I think for me, playing against those top guys at that age, after playing against 16-year-old juniors the year before, it shows you you're really here and it just makes you realize you're living the dream. I'm sure he's had a few of those moments but I remember at that age, I was having a ton of fun being out there, just living the life, so hopefully he's doing the same. There's a lot of people recognize him more than they did me, so I was able to hide out there a little bit. Hopefully he can enjoy himself a little bit and not put too much pressure on himself."

Bedard has been tested quite a bit in his first month in the NHL. It's been challenging, but it's also been enjoyable.

"It's good. It's gone quick, as well," he said. "(It's) just that element of getting in the routine of getting in games. We're all chasing goals together, so that's what we love to do. That's been a lot of fun. Everything's going pretty quick, so try to just take things day by day."