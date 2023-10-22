Bedard rewards ‘electric crowd’ with goal in Blackhawks home opener

Bedard’s presence alone was enough to create the most electric atmosphere at United Center, especially at the start of the game, in quite some time. The young star is expected to help expedite Chicago’s rebuild, to be the next face of the franchise after former Blackhawks forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, who led them to Stanley Cup wins in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The anticipation surrounding Bedard’s first home game was there throughout the day. He slapped hands with fans during the annual red-carpet ceremony in the afternoon. He received the loudest cheers during player announcements. During the first television timeout, the Blackhawks played a video montage of Bedard, featuring clips from his childhood, his days with Regina of the Western Hockey League and international play with Canada.

Bedard said the atmosphere lived up to what he expected.

“Even more so, I'd say,” he said. “I've heard so many great things and obviously saw it in preseason. Even when I got drafted, we had a pretty electric crowd there, it was awesome. Just to finally get that real game and to see how energetic they are, how much they love us, it's awesome and we couldn't say more how much we appreciate it.”

With his goal Saturday, Bedard has five points (two goals, three assists) in his first six NHL games. He’s drawn compliments for how he’s handled everything thus far, be it from teammates or opponents.

“I don’t know if anyone’s honestly been in a situation like him,” Golden Knights center Jack Eichel said before the game. “He’s probably had the most attention on him, but it seems like he’s handling it great.

“Having spent a little time around him, I know his dedication to hockey and his work ethic. Hopefully, he’s just enjoying his first few weeks in the NHL and taking it all in. Obviously, he’s going to be a star in the League. The little bit I have gotten to see him, he looks like he’s been playing for a while already, and obviously he’s a confident player. You like to see that.

“He makes plays, he attacks. I don’t know exactly what he’s going through -- big market like this in Chicago -- but I’m sure he’s got guys over there he’s leaning on, and his teammates are doing a good job of making it fun for him.”

Bedard already endeared himself to Chicago and added to that in his first home game. He’s been through a lot over the past few weeks, but he has appreciated every bit of it.

“Yeah, it's been pretty wild. Ever since before camp-ish, it's been crazy, but it's not something I look at as a negative at all,” Bedard said. “I'm really grateful to be in the position I am in, and there's very few people that get that opportunity, get to be as lucky. I'm looking at it like that.

“I'm living out a dream, and I feel very fortunate for that. But it is crazy and busy. I'm human too; I can get a little tired. But it's been good and I'm just enjoying it.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Bruce Miles contributed to this report