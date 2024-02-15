Bedard could play 1st game for Blackhawks since Jan. 5

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard could play for the first time since Jan. 5 when the Chicago Blackhawks face the Pittsburgh Penguins at United Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCH, SN360).

The 18-year-old forward has been recovering from a fractured jaw sustained on a hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period of a 4-2 loss at Prudential Center.

Bedard had surgery three days later, and Feb. 19 will mark six weeks of post-surgery recovery; his original timeline was 6-8 weeks. He said Feb. 7 he was ready to take part in a full practice while at Wrigley Field to help announce that the Blackhawks will play the St. Louis Blues in the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at the home of the Chicago Cubs.

"I mean, I feel good and ready but obviously there's a process of it," Bedard said. "Obviously anyone who's hurt would say it's frustrating, but trying to do as much as I can and be prepared when I'm back.

"No injury is good, but I think you want to try to be as positive as you can. I say that to you, but there've been sometimes when I've been upset, of course. But a week after [the injury], I was back on the ice. That's a positive, for sure."

Bedard began skating on his own Jan. 15, wearing a full-face shield and a green non-contact jersey. He started participating in non-contact portions of practice Feb. 6 but has yet to practice in full, including contact, since the injury.

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Monday that when Bedard did return to games, he would be wearing the face shield, "for a while, for sure."

"I don't know how long," Richardson said, "but I think until he feels comfortable, and the doctors feel comfortable that no big impact, like an errant puck or that [could do more damage] … he doesn’t need anything like that, for sure."

Despite being out more than five weeks, Bedard is tied with Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber for first among NHL rookies with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games. Wild forward Marco Rossi ranks third with 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 53 games.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft was selected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto on Feb. 3. Though he couldn't play, Bedard attended the festivities and was a special guest passer at the NHL All-Star Skills at Scotiabank Arena the day before.