Bedard creating buzz around NHL 2 games into Blackhawks career

Connor Bedard has played two games in the NHL and he is already must-see TV.

Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, got his first NHL point with an assist to help the Chicago Blackhawks defeat at Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in his debut Tuesday and scored his first NHL goal in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. The 18-year-old center will get his first "Hockey Night in Canada" experience when the Blackhawks visit the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NBCSCH, NHLN).

"I have watched," New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday. "I don't know if there's anybody that probably in the hockey world that didn't watch."

Ruff might be right. Bedard's NHL debut on ESPN on Tuesday averaged 1.43 million total viewers, making it the network's most-watched regular season game on record.

What viewers saw is Bedard is as advertised: a creative playmaking center with a lethal shot who creates scoring chances for himself and his linemates. He had five shots on goal and a game-high 11 shot attempts against Pittsburgh. He had a game-high six shots on goal and seven attempts against Boston.

"Everything that people are saying about him is true," said Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee, who watched parts of Bedard's first two games. "He's a really good player, controls the game. I feel like his release, he's got that Auston Matthews type of release, so he's a dangerous player. Probably a good thing he's not in our division so we don't have to see him too much, but yeah, really good player.

"Especially doing it at 18, what he's doing out there, he's going to be a great player in this league for a long time."

According to data from the NHL EDGE puck and player tracking system, Bedard's hardest shot was clocked at 82.77 miles per hour (14:49 of first period against the Penguins). He demonstrated his speed with bursts that topped 20 miles per hour eight times in the two games, including his top speed of 21.19 miles per hour (18:49 of first period against the Bruins).

Bedard skated 3.61 miles in 21:29 of ice time against Pittsburgh and 3.68 miles in 21:44 of ice time against Boston. His 7.29 total miles covered in the first two games were most on Chicago, 1.71 miles ahead of forward Ryan Donato, who was second at 5.58 miles.

In addition to covering a lot of ground, Ruff noticed Bedard (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) didn't hesitate to go to challenging areas on the ice around the net and in the corners against bigger, stronger and older players.

"A lot of good stuff," Ruff said. "For a young man his age, his size, in on the opportunities that he was in on and being able to handle some of the physical stuff, the hype of that first game ... I thought he's handled himself really well for a young man that was going about playing his first NHL game and being the first overall [pick.]"

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli, the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft who will make his NHL debut against the Flyers on Thursday, was among those watching Bedard score his first NHL goal. It came on a left post wraparound against Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 5:37 of the first period.