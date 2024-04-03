Smythe knew youth was formula behind NHL's 1st Stanley Cup dynasty

Maple Leafs owner made it work with 7 'pea green rookies'

Smythe_Iceman

© Hy Peskin

By Stan Fischler
Special to NHL.com

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. 

Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers every Wednesday. This week features a photo by sports photographer Hy Peskin. It appeared in the Jan. 24, 1948, edition of Collier's magazine and artfully depicts iconic Toronto Maple Leafs owner Conn Smythe at his leadership best. 

The Toronto Maple Leafs won the 1947 Stanley Cup championship and were destined to win again in 1948 and 1949, marking the first time in NHL history that any team won three consecutive titles. They did with a four-game sweep of the Detroit Red Wings in the 1949 Stanley Cup Final.

This photo of Maple Leafs owner Conn Smythe briefing his players was taken before a 4-1 win against the New York Rangers 4-1 at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3, 1947. Smythe's formula for creating the first three-title dynasty in the NHL was summed up thusly:

"Youth is the answer in this game," wrote Collier's Trent Frayne. "Put the kids in with a few old-pappy guys who still like to win, and the combination is unbeatable." 

Smythe made it work with seven "pea green rookies." In the classic photo, he is looking directly at one of them, defenseman Gus Mortson, who would play for four Cup winners from 1946-51. Other notable "kids" include defenseman Bill Barilko on Smythe's right and forward Joe Klukay to his left.

