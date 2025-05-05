Complete schedule announced for 2nd round of playoffs

Panthers-Maple Leafs to begin Monday, Jets-Stars to start Wednesday

Playoffs logo 2025
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round, which begins Monday at 8 p.m. ET with Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs, in Toronto (SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN). Information listed as TBD, as well as additional Canadian broadcast details, will be announced when available. All times listed are ET and subject to change.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Toronto [A1] vs. Florida [A3]

Game 1: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Monday, May 5, 8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN
Game 2: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 7, 7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN
Game 3: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 9, 7 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Sunday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 14, TBD; TVAS, ESPN *
Game 6: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 16, TBD; TNT, truTV, Max, TVAS *
Game 7: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Sunday, May 18, TBD; TVAS, TNT, Max *

Washington [M1] vs. Carolina [M2]

Game 1: Hurricanes at Capitals, Tuesday, May 6, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS
Game 2: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, May 8, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS
Game 3: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 10, 6 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, TVAS
Game 4: Capitals at Hurricanes, Monday, May 12, 7 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, TVAS
Game 5: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, May 15, TBD; TNT, truTV, Max, TVAS *
Game 6: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 17, TBD; TVAS *
Game 7: Hurricanes at Capitals, Monday, May 19, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas [3C] vs. Winnipeg [C1]

Game 1: Dallas at Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN
Game 2: Dallas at Winnipeg, Friday, May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 3: Winnipeg at Dallas, Sunday, May 11, 4:30 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4: Winnipeg at Dallas, Tuesday, May 13, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5: Dallas at Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, TBD; TNT, truTV, Max, TVAS *
Game 6: Winnipeg at Dallas, Saturday, May 17, TBD; TVAS *
Game 7: Dallas at Winnipeg, Monday, May 19, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *

Vegas [P1] vs. Edmonton [P3]

Game 1: Oilers at Golden Knights, Tuesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 2: Oilers at Golden Knights, Thursday, May 8, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 3: Golden Knights at Oilers, Saturday, May 10, 9 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 4: Golden Knights at Oilers, Monday, May 12, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 5: Oilers at Golden Knights, Wednesday, May 14, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *
Game 6: Golden Knights at Oilers, Friday, May 16, TBD; TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max *
Game 7: Oilers at Golden Knights, Sunday, May 18, TBD; TNT, Max, TVAS *

* if necessary

TBD – To Be Determined

Latest News

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd round schedule

Maple Leafs want to get physical, set tone against Panthers in East 2nd Round

Schenn brothers share embrace in handshake line after Game 7

Schaefer, potential No. 1 pick, 'pumped' to see results of NHL Draft Lottery

Color of Hockey: Chau 'rises to the occasion' with Blues affiliate in ECHL

Panthers look to cool off Maple Leafs’ power play in Eastern 2nd Round

Morrissey leaves Game 7 for Jets with undisclosed injury

Stars to play Jets in 2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stanley Cup Playoffs 2nd-round predictions

Robertson, Heiskanen set to return for Stars in Western 2nd Round

DeBoer gets another lifelong memory in latest Game 7 win as Stars coach

Jets rally late in 3rd, defeat Blues in Game 7 on Lowry's 2OT goal

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st round schedule

Oilers seek redemption against Golden Knights ahead of Game 1 in West 2nd Round

Eichel, Golden Knights understand need to slow down McDavid, Draisaitl

Scheifele remains out for Jets in Game 7 against Blues

Strome resident 'hockey nerd,' playmaker for Capitals ahead of 2nd round against Hurricanes

Tkachuk misses Panthers practice, OK to play Game 1 against Maple Leafs