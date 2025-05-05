Complete schedule announced for 2nd round of playoffs

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round, which begins Monday at 8 p.m. ET with Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs, in Toronto (SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN). Information listed as TBD, as well as additional Canadian broadcast details, will be announced when available. All times listed are ET and subject to change.