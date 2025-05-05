NEW YORK – The National Hockey League today announced the complete schedule for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round, which begins Monday at 8 p.m. ET with Game 1 between the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs, in Toronto (SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN). Information listed as TBD, as well as additional Canadian broadcast details, will be announced when available. All times listed are ET and subject to change.
Complete schedule announced for 2nd round of playoffs
Panthers-Maple Leafs to begin Monday, Jets-Stars to start Wednesday
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Toronto [A1] vs. Florida [A3]
Game 1: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Monday, May 5, 8 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN
Game 2: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 7, 7 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN
Game 3: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 9, 7 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Sunday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Wednesday, May 14, TBD; TVAS, ESPN *
Game 6: Maple Leafs at Panthers, Friday, May 16, TBD; TNT, truTV, Max, TVAS *
Game 7: Panthers at Maple Leafs, Sunday, May 18, TBD; TVAS, TNT, Max *
Washington [M1] vs. Carolina [M2]
Game 1: Hurricanes at Capitals, Tuesday, May 6, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS
Game 2: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, May 8, 7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS
Game 3: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 10, 6 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, TVAS
Game 4: Capitals at Hurricanes, Monday, May 12, 7 p.m. ET; TNT, truTV, Max, SN, TVAS
Game 5: Hurricanes at Capitals, Thursday, May 15, TBD; TNT, truTV, Max, TVAS *
Game 6: Capitals at Hurricanes, Saturday, May 17, TBD; TVAS *
Game 7: Hurricanes at Capitals, Monday, May 19, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Dallas [3C] vs. Winnipeg [C1]
Game 1: Dallas at Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 7, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, ESPN
Game 2: Dallas at Winnipeg, Friday, May 9, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 3: Winnipeg at Dallas, Sunday, May 11, 4:30 p.m. ET; TBS, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4: Winnipeg at Dallas, Tuesday, May 13, 8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5: Dallas at Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, TBD; TNT, truTV, Max, TVAS *
Game 6: Winnipeg at Dallas, Saturday, May 17, TBD; TVAS *
Game 7: Dallas at Winnipeg, Monday, May 19, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *
Vegas [P1] vs. Edmonton [P3]
Game 1: Oilers at Golden Knights, Tuesday, May 6, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 2: Oilers at Golden Knights, Thursday, May 8, 9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 3: Golden Knights at Oilers, Saturday, May 10, 9 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 4: Golden Knights at Oilers, Monday, May 12, 9:30 p.m. ET; SN, CBC, TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max
Game 5: Oilers at Golden Knights, Wednesday, May 14, TBD; ESPN, TVAS *
Game 6: Golden Knights at Oilers, Friday, May 16, TBD; TVAS, TNT, truTV, Max *
Game 7: Oilers at Golden Knights, Sunday, May 18, TBD; TNT, Max, TVAS *
* if necessary
TBD – To Be Determined