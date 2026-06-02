Werenski of Blue Jackets wins Norris Trophy as top defenseman

The Blue Jackets’ all-time leader in goals, assists and points by a defenseman, Werenski became the franchise’s first Norris finalist in 2024-25, finishing second in voting to Colorado’s Cale Makar. In winning this season the Grosse Pointe, Mich., native joins Rod Langway (2x), Chris Chelios (3x), Brian Leetch (2x), Adam Fox and Quinn Hughes as the sixth American player to capture the Norris Trophy.

Werenski was a top-five pick on 194 of 198 ballots, including 113 first-place selections, for 1,589 voting points. Makar was the top choice of 47 voters in collecting 1,191 points for second place, while third-place Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres garnered 13 first-place votes and 657 points.

Werenski led or was near the top of several categories for NHL defensemen in 2025-26, including goals (t-3rd, 22), even-strength goals (t-1st, 18), assists (t-4th, 59), points (2nd, 81), even-strength points (2nd, 59), shots (1st, 260) and average time on ice (2nd, 26:37). He tied the single-season franchise record for assists, matching his total from last year and Artemi Panarin in 2018-19, and became the 10th blueliner in NHL history to lead his club in scoring in consecutive seasons. Werenski recorded a career-high nine-game point streak from Jan. 22-Feb. 28 (2-11—13), the longest in franchise history by a defenseman, to key a 20-3-4 run during which Columbus leapfrogged 11 Eastern Conference rivals into the thick of the playoff race.