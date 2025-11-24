Blue Jackets at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (11-8-3) at CAPITALS (11-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov

Miles Wood -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach-Aston Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Dysin Mayo

Injured: Kirill Marchenko (undisclosed), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)

Status report

Marchenko, a forward, left the Blue Jackets morning skate with an apparent injury; coach Dean Evason said he was still being evaluated. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Dowd, a forward, could return after missing three games.

