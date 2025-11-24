Blue Jackets at Capitals projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (11-8-3) at CAPITALS (11-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli — Yegor Chinakhov
Miles Wood -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach-Aston Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Isac Lundestrom
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Dysin Mayo
Injured: Kirill Marchenko (undisclosed), Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Justin Sourdif -- Tom Wilson
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor McMichael -- Ryan Leonard
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ethen Frank
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin -- Declan Chisholm
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk
Injured: Nic Dowd (upper body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body)
Status report
Marchenko, a forward, left the Blue Jackets morning skate with an apparent injury; coach Dean Evason said he was still being evaluated. … The Capitals held an optional morning skate. … Dowd, a forward, could return after missing three games.