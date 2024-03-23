Blue Jackets at Golden Knights

BLUE JACKETS (23-35-12) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (37-25-7)

10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Trey Fix-Wolansky

Mathieu Olivier -- Brendan Gaunce -- Carson Meyer

Damon Severson -- Zach Werenski

Jake Bean -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: David Jiricek

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson -- Nicolas Roy -- Anthony Mantha

Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier – Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Paul Cotter, Alec Martinez

Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)

Status report

The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … Tarasov will start after Merzlikins made 45 saves at Colorado. ... Hill will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Whitecloud enters the lineup in place of Martinez, a defenseman.