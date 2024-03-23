Blue Jackets at Golden Knights

BLUE JACKETS (23-35-12) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (37-25-7)
10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alex Nylander
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Kirill Marchenko
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Trey Fix-Wolansky
Mathieu Olivier -- Brendan Gaunce -- Carson Meyer
Damon Severson -- Zach Werenski
Jake Bean -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: David Jiricek
Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Chandler Stephenson -- Nicolas Roy -- Anthony Mantha
Pavel Dorofeyev -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier – Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Noah Hanifin -- Nicolas Hague
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Paul Cotter, Alec Martinez
Injured: Tomas Hertl (lower body), Alex Pietrangelo (illness), Mark Stone (lacerated spleen)
Status report
The Blue Jackets did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 6-1 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … Tarasov will start after Merzlikins made 45 saves at Colorado. ... Hill will make his seventh start in nine games. ... Whitecloud enters the lineup in place of Martinez, a defenseman.