Suter scores twice, Canucks surge past Blue Jackets

Kiefer Sherwood tied it 2-2 at 19:00 after Merzlikins came out of his net to play the puck near the top of the right face-off circle. Teddy Blueger knocked down his clearing attempt and passed to Sherwood for a quick shot before Merzlikins could get back to his crease.

“Yeah, that hurt,” Evason said. “It's a nothing play and it ends up in our net. Of course, it's frustrating for everybody. I know Elvis will be accountable for making that decision but everybody makes mistakes, obviously.”

Olivier was more concerned with how his team responded in the third.

Suter put Vancouver ahead 3-2 at 2:17 of the period, taking a pass from below the goal line and taking a quick wrist shot from the right hash mark that trickled in under the blocker arm of Merzlikins.

“I'd say more the start of the third would be more crucial for us. It's 2-2 on the road. Give me that option. I'd take that any day so I think it's just our third period there,” Olivier said. “Third period, a lot of penalties, lost some coverage in the D-zone, lots of mental mistakes. You could blame the back-to-back, blame whatever you want, but it ends up being coverage mistakes and cost us the game.”

Jake DeBrusk made it 4-2 on a power play at 10:22, deflecting a point shot that broke Hughes' stick for his team-leading 12th goal of the season and first at home. Boeser assisted on the goal, giving him 400 points (186 goals, 214 assists) in 497 NHL games, all with the Canucks.

“It means a lot just to do it with the guys in this room and the fan base,” Boeser said. “I always say how much I love playing here so it's obviously special.”

Suter scored into an empty net at 18:55 for the 5-2 final, giving him 11 goals this season, four shy of matching his NHL single season high in 2021-22.

“I think I'm just shooting a bit better for sure than the last two, three years, feeling more confident in my shot and it kind of pays off right now,” Suter said.

Columbus finished 0-for-3 on the power play. Vancouver was 1-for-2.

“Special teams is hurting us,” Severson said. “It's no secret. We have to clean that up if we're going to win hockey games. Special teams is key to win in this League and unfortunately right now our special teams isn't where we'd like it to be.

NOTES: DeBrusk has scored six goals during a four-game goal streak. … Hughes has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) during a six-game point streak. … Pettersson had an assist to extend his point streak to five games and nine points (one goal, eight assists). … Goalie Thatcher Demko was the Canucks backup, his first time dressing in a game since injuring his left knee in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21.