Suter scores twice, Canucks surge past Blue Jackets

VANCOUVER -- Pius Suter scored twice in the third period and Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist to reach 400 points in the NHL and help the Vancouver Canucks rally from down two goals to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 at Rogers Arena on Friday.
Quinn Hughes had two assists and Kevin Lankinen made 30 saves for the Canucks (14-7-4), playing the first game of a six-game homestand after going 4-1-1 on six-game road trip. It was the 15th time in 25 games Vancouver has given up the first goal, but the Canucks improved to 9-5-1 when falling behind 1-0.
“Something just clicks and we start winning our puck battles and playing our style of hockey, but it's obviously frustrating,” Boeser said. “We've talked about this many times, and we're all pretty aware that our starts aren't good, and that was unacceptable again. I don't know if it's a lack of preparation or what, but we need to be ready to win our puck battles, and playing our style hockey, going through guys in the first period. Luckily we recovered and got two big points.”
Mathieu Olivier and Damon Severson scored and Elvis Merzlikins made 12 saves for the Blue Jackets (11-12-3), who were playing back-to-back after a 6-3 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.
It was the third game -- and third loss -- in four nights for Columbus despite outshooting Vancouver 17-2 in the first period.
“It was by far the best period of the year,” coach Dean Evason said. “I'm very proud of the way the guys played, came out, were ready. It was awesome but obviously we didn't get the result so it [stinks].”
The Blue Jackets went ahead 1-0 at 7:10 of the first period after Cole Sillinger collected a pass behind the Vancouver net, spun back around and passed it out front, catching Lankinen moving the wrong way and leaving Olivier with an open half of the net.
Severson made it 2-0 while playing 4-on-4 at 12:18, taking a cross-ice breakout pass from defense partner Ivan Provorov at the blue line and wiring a slap shot past the blocker of Lankinen from just inside the top of right face-off circle.
Provorov left early in the second period with a crooked looking left thumb after getting tripped into the boards by Elias Pettersson and did not return.
“Obviously, it didn't look good,” Evason said. “He's getting X-rays tonight and or whenever, right away, and I don't know if he's had them yet or not.”
Boeser pulled the Canucks to 2-1 at 3:52 of the second period with a far-side one-timer after Hughes circled behind the net and passed up to the right face-off dot.
“When Quinn gets the puck, a lot of people just start focusing on him so just try and get open and he made a good play,” Boeser said.
Kiefer Sherwood tied it 2-2 at 19:00 after Merzlikins came out of his net to play the puck near the top of the right face-off circle. Teddy Blueger knocked down his clearing attempt and passed to Sherwood for a quick shot before Merzlikins could get back to his crease.
“Yeah, that hurt,” Evason said. “It's a nothing play and it ends up in our net. Of course, it's frustrating for everybody. I know Elvis will be accountable for making that decision but everybody makes mistakes, obviously.”
Olivier was more concerned with how his team responded in the third.
Suter put Vancouver ahead 3-2 at 2:17 of the period, taking a pass from below the goal line and taking a quick wrist shot from the right hash mark that trickled in under the blocker arm of Merzlikins.
“I'd say more the start of the third would be more crucial for us. It's 2-2 on the road. Give me that option. I'd take that any day so I think it's just our third period there,” Olivier said. “Third period, a lot of penalties, lost some coverage in the D-zone, lots of mental mistakes. You could blame the back-to-back, blame whatever you want, but it ends up being coverage mistakes and cost us the game.”
Jake DeBrusk made it 4-2 on a power play at 10:22, deflecting a point shot that broke Hughes' stick for his team-leading 12th goal of the season and first at home. Boeser assisted on the goal, giving him 400 points (186 goals, 214 assists) in 497 NHL games, all with the Canucks.
“It means a lot just to do it with the guys in this room and the fan base,” Boeser said. “I always say how much I love playing here so it's obviously special.”
Suter scored into an empty net at 18:55 for the 5-2 final, giving him 11 goals this season, four shy of matching his NHL single season high in 2021-22.
“I think I'm just shooting a bit better for sure than the last two, three years, feeling more confident in my shot and it kind of pays off right now,” Suter said.
Columbus finished 0-for-3 on the power play. Vancouver was 1-for-2.
“Special teams is hurting us,” Severson said. “It's no secret. We have to clean that up if we're going to win hockey games. Special teams is key to win in this League and unfortunately right now our special teams isn't where we'd like it to be.
NOTES: DeBrusk has scored six goals during a four-game goal streak. … Hughes has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) during a six-game point streak. … Pettersson had an assist to extend his point streak to five games and nine points (one goal, eight assists). … Goalie Thatcher Demko was the Canucks backup, his first time dressing in a game since injuring his left knee in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 21.