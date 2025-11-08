Blue Jackets at Canucks projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (7-6-0) at CANUCKS (7-8-0)
10 p.m. ET; CITY, SNP, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Miles Wood -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Boone Jenner -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Dysin Mayo, Zach Aston-Reese, Isac Lundestrom
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk -- Lukas Reichel -- Drew O'Connor
Brock Boeser -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Elias Nils Pettersson -- Tom Willander
Kevin Lankinen
Jiri Patera
Scratched: P.O. Joseph, Mackenzie MacEachern
Injured: Thatcher Demko (maintenance), Victor Mancini (undisclosed), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (upper body), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
Status report
Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said there may be lineup changes because there are a couple players “banged up.” Monahan practiced the past two days after leaving with an undisclosed injury in the third period of a 5-1 loss at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Mateychuk also skated the past two days; he’s missed one game because he was “banged up” during a 3-2 loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday. … Del Bel Belluz was recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Patera was recalled from Abbotsford of the AHL on an emergency basis Friday after Demko did not practice. Demko skated on his own Saturday but will not dress, Canucks coach Adam Foote said. … Blueger and Lekkerimaki, forwards who have each missed the past nine games, and Mancini, a defenseman who has missed five, all resumed skating in noncontact jerseys.