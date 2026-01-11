Blue Jackets at Mammoth projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (18-19-7) at MAMMOTH (22-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mikael Pyyhtia

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Egor Zamula -- Dante Fabbro

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Greaves is expected to start for the Blue Jackets after Merzlikins made 27 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.