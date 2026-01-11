Blue Jackets at Mammoth projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (18-19-7) at MAMMOTH (22-20-3)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, Utah16
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Brendan Gaunce -- Mikael Pyyhtia
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Egor Zamula -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Miles Wood (lower body), Mason Marchment (upper body)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Brandon Tanev -- Kevin Stenlund -- Alexander Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Greaves is expected to start for the Blue Jackets after Merzlikins made 27 saves in a 4-0 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday.