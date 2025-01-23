Fantilli scores 1st hat trick, Blue Jackets defeat Maple Leafs

Luca Del Bel Belluz had a goal and an assist, and Elvis Merzlikins made 29 saves for the Blue Jackets (23-18-7), who are 7-1-1 in their past nine.

“It’s huge,” said Del Bel Belluz, who also grew up near Toronto in Woodbridge, Ontario. “There was a lot more on the line with a couple guys being from the Toronto area. It was just a good team win, we all did it together from the goalie out, we were clicking on all cylinders. It was fun.”

Auston Matthews scored for a fifth straight game, and Dennis Hildeby made 14 saves for the Maple Leafs (30-17-2), who had won three in a row.

“I liked our start, thought we had a real good first period,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “We were down 1-0, short-handed goal. We controlled the second period pretty much offensively, in the offensive zone. They go down, one opportunity and they score again. We had a lot of shot attempts and they blocked a lot of shots (25), but we could have been a little bit more direct with our offense.”

Merzlikins kept it 0-0 at 8:24 of the first period when he made a glove save on William Nylander on a breakaway.

“There were a couple shifts there where we got hemmed in and he was the backbone there for us making some big saves,” Del Bel Belluz said of Merzlikins. “It was a great performance by him, just special.”

The Blue Jackets went up 1-0 at 15:40 when Fantilli scored a short-handed goal, shooting over Hildeby’s blocker from just inside the left face-off circle.

Toronto went 0-for-3 on the power play, including two opportunities in the first period.

“There was maybe a little bit too much movement I thought,” said Matthews, the Maple Leafs captain. “Their penalty kill in particular plays a little bit tighter, and we were a lot on the outside, not enough on the inside. Their goalie made some good saves, they blocked some shots. I thought we could have done a better job of one, two passes and try to deliver it. It was too much on the outside, too much passing with really making nothing happen.”

James van Riemsdyk pushed it to 2-0 at 13:40 of the second period, taking a pass from Del Bel Belluz and shooting from the low slot.

Fantilli made it 3-0 at 15:21 when he put in a loose puck at the side of the net after Dmitri Voronkov dug the puck free from a scramble at the top of the goal crease.

Del Bel Belluz, who was playing his first NHL game in Toronto and also had several family and friends in attendance, extended the lead to 4-0 at 5:56 of the third period. After van Riemsdyk won a battle for a loose puck behind the net against Connor Timmins, Del Bel Belluz got to it and jammed it in at the side of the net.

“It’s special with a lot of people in the crowd supporting me,” Del Bel Belluz said. “It’s good to give them one, something they can remember from this game, so it was just super fun.”