Blue Jackets top Flyers, move into 2nd in Metropolitan Division

Werenski, Marchment each has goal, assist for Columbus; Philadelphia's 6-game point streak ends

Blue Jackets at Flyers | Recap

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Zach Werenski and Mason Marchment each had a goal and an assist for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who held on for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

The victory, combined with the Pittsburgh Penguins' 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, pushed the Blue Jackets into second place in the Metropolitan Division. The Blue Jackets hold a one-point lead over the Penguins.

Mathieu Olivier also scored, Damon Severson had two assists, and Jet Greaves made 24 saves for Columbus (38-22-11), which won for the ninth time in 14 games (9-1-4).

Sean Couturier and Jamie Drysdale each scored, and Dan Vladar made 16 saves for Philadelphia (34-24-12), which had its three-game winning streak and six-game point streak (5-0-1) ended.

The Flyers are five points out of the second wild-card spot with 80 points.

Couturier, who had missed Philadelphia's past two games with an upper-body injury, gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 17:07 of the first period. Rasmus Ristolainen's shot into traffic was knocked down in the crease by Luke Glendening. He slid the puck across the crease to Couturier, who tapped it in at the left post.

That came after Philadelphia forward Noah Cates was stopped on a penalty shot at 13:28 that was prompted by a hook on Cates' break out by Columbus forward Kirill Marchenko.

Olivier tied the game 1-1, 44 seconds into the second period. Werenski skated the puck through the middle of the Philadelphia zone, drawing two defenders toward him. He found an open Olivier in the right face-off circle, and the forward scored past Vladar's glove.

Werenski put the Blue Jackets ahead 2-1 at 2:28 when he beat Vladar under his glove with a wrist shot from the hash marks.

Marchment made it 3-1 at 4:38 of the third period when his one-timer from the left face-off dot beat Vladar over his right shoulder. Play continued, however, and the goal was called after a video review showed the puck crossed the goal line in a legal fashion.

With Vladar pulled for the extra attacker, Drysdale's blast from the point cut it to 3-2 at 17:56.

Latest News

Panthers recover, edge Kraken in shootout in Maurice's 2,000th NHL game

Stolarz helps Maple Leafs defeat Bruins following injury scare

Necas scores twice, Avalanche cruise past Penguins for 3rd straight win

Senators stay red-hot, hold off Red Wings to move into East wild-card spot

Dobes makes 41 saves, Canadiens rally past Hurricanes

Frondell gets assist in NHL debut, Blackhawks hold off Islanders

Maurice honored for coaching 2,000 NHL regular season games

NHL Status Report: Chabot to be 'out a while' for Senators with injury

Frondell makes NHL debut with Blackhawks against Islanders

Hagens signs AHL tryout agreement, Bruins 'keeping all options open'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Matthew Tkachuk meets with Tiger Woods at TGL finals

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Sennecke fined $2,000 for embellishment in Ducks game

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Blue Jackets can move into 2nd in Metropolitan

NHL Status Report: Stolarz back at practice with Maple Leafs

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games