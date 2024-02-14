Tkachuk hat trick helps Senators top Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Claude Giroux had a goal and two assists for the Senators (22-25-2), who are 8-2-2 in their past 14 games. Anton Forsberg made 36 saves in his first start since sustaining a groin injury on Jan. 11. He missed 11 games.

Ottawa played a man short, dressing 12 forwards and five defensemen. Defenseman Artem Zub did not play with a lower-body injury, and Ottawa was unable to recall a replacement because of NHL salary cap constraints.

Dmitri Voronkov, Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 24 saves for the Blue Jackets (16-26-10), who have lost four of their past five (1-3-1).

Columbus took a 1-0 lead at 7:11 of the first period. Kent Johnson’s centering pass ricocheted off Voronkov’s stick, then hit Ottawa defenseman Jacob-Bernard-Docker’s skate and went in.

Tkachuk tied it 1-1 on the power play at 9:48, finishing a tic-tac-toe passing play at the side of the net.

Tkachuk scored again 48 seconds later to make it 2-1 when he batted his own rebound out of the air on a 2-on-1 rush at 10:36.

Giroux scored short-handed on a 2-on-1 to push it to 3-1 at 14:46, scoring with a wrist shot to the top right corner.

The Senators thought they’d extended the lead to 4-1 at 15:09 when Mathieu Joseph scored on the rush, but the goal was overturned when the Blue Jackets challenged for goaltender interference.

Ridly Greig tipped a Vladimir Tarasenko point shot to make it 4-1 at 5:37 of the second period.

Jenner cut it to 4-2 at 10:41 when he beat Forsberg to the glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Roslovic pulled Columbus within 4-3 at 13:54, scoring with a wrist shot from a sharp angle.

Tkachuk completed the hat trick with a power-play goal to make it 5-3 at 16:48. He got the puck down low, spun and scored to the blocker side.

Erik Brannstrom scored into an empty net at 19:52 of the third period for the 6-3 final.