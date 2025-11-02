Blue Jackets at Islanders projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (7-4-0) at ISLANDERS (5-5-1)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Dante Fabbro -- Jake Christiansen
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)
Islanders projected lineup
Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman
Calum Ritchie -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield
Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist
Injuries: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (Injured Reserve, offseason hip surgery, season-ending ankle surgery), Semyon Varlamov (Injured Reserve, knee surgery), Ethan Bear (Injured Reserve, upper body)
Status Report:
Neither team held a morning skate. ... The Blue Jackets are playing the second of back-to-back games after they won 3-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. ... Ritchie, who made his Islanders debut Friday in their 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday, is expected to remain in the lineup.