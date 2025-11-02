Blue Jackets at Islanders projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (7-4-0) at ISLANDERS (5-5-1)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Miles Wood -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk

Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson

Dante Fabbro -- Jake Christiansen

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Dysin Mayo

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)

Islanders projected lineup

Jonathan Drouin -- Bo Horvat -- Emil Heineman

Calum Ritchie -- Mathew Barzal -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean -- Casey Cizikas -- Anthony Duclair

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Matthew Schaefer -- Scott Mayfield

Alexander Romanov -- Tony DeAngelo

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

Scratched: Maxim Tsyplakov, Adam Boqvist

Injuries: Maxim Shabanov (upper body), Pierre Engvall (Injured Reserve, offseason hip surgery, season-ending ankle surgery), Semyon Varlamov (Injured Reserve, knee surgery), Ethan Bear (Injured Reserve, upper body)

Status Report:

Neither team held a morning skate. ... The Blue Jackets are playing the second of back-to-back games after they won 3-2 against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. ... Ritchie, who made his Islanders debut Friday in their 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday, is expected to remain in the lineup.