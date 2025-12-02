Blue Jackets score 4 straight, rally past Devils to end 4-game skid

Sean Monahan scored two goals, Zach Werenski had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves in his first start in five games for the Blue Jackets (12-9-5), who had lost four straight (0-1-3).

Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist, Jesper Bratt had two assists and Jake Allen made 19 saves for the Devils (16-9-1), who have lost two in a row.

Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon, who was playing in his 1,000th NHL game, was forced to the locker room after a fight with Dmitri Voronkov at 1:01 of the second period. Dillon did return for a short time in the second but didn't play in the third period.

New Jersey was also without defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, who was given a game misconduct for not having his jersey fastened properly during a fight at 3:58 of the second period.

Hischier scored a power-play goal at 1:26 of the first period to give New Jersey a 1-0 lead when his centering pass deflected in off the stick of defenseman Ivan Provorov.

Palat extended the lead to 2-0 on a wrist shot from the slot at 3:03.

Denton Mateychuk pulled the Blue Jackets within 2-1 with a power-play goal on a redirection from the slot at 9:54.

The Devils appeared to take a 3-1 lead 17:08 into the first when Timo Meier scored a power-play goal off a scramble from the right post, but the Blue Jackets successfully challenged the play for goalie interference on Stefan Noesen in the crease.

Monahan tied it 2-2 at 1:28 of the second period during 4-on-4 play on a wrist shot from the left hashmarks.

Coyle converted his own rebound at the left post at 6:40 of the third period to give Columbus a 3-2 lead, before Monahan scored 34 seconds later on a snap shot outside the right post for a 4-2 lead at 7:14.

Meier made it 4-3 with a power-play goal on a snap shot from the bottom of the right circle at 11:51.

Miles Wood pushed it to 5-3 on a wrist shot at 13:31 after Coyle took advantage of an errant pass by Allen from behind his net and fed Wood for an open net in the slot.