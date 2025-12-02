Blue Jackets score 4 straight, rally past Devils to end 4-game skid

Coyle gets 3 points, Monahan has 2 goals, Merzlikins makes 30 saves for Columbus

Blue Jackets at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
By Mike G. Morreale

NEWARK, N.J. -- Charlie Coyle had a goal and two assists for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a come-from-behind 5-3 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Monday.

Sean Monahan scored two goals, Zach Werenski had two assists, and Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves in his first start in five games for the Blue Jackets (12-9-5), who had lost four straight (0-1-3).

Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist, Jesper Bratt had two assists and Jake Allen made 19 saves for the Devils (16-9-1), who have lost two in a row.

Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon, who was playing in his 1,000th NHL game, was forced to the locker room after a fight with Dmitri Voronkov at 1:01 of the second period. Dillon did return for a short time in the second but didn't play in the third period.

New Jersey was also without defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, who was given a game misconduct for not having his jersey fastened properly during a fight at 3:58 of the second period.

Hischier scored a power-play goal at 1:26 of the first period to give New Jersey a 1-0 lead when his centering pass deflected in off the stick of defenseman Ivan Provorov.

Palat extended the lead to 2-0 on a wrist shot from the slot at 3:03.

Denton Mateychuk pulled the Blue Jackets within 2-1 with a power-play goal on a redirection from the slot at 9:54.

The Devils appeared to take a 3-1 lead 17:08 into the first when Timo Meier scored a power-play goal off a scramble from the right post, but the Blue Jackets successfully challenged the play for goalie interference on Stefan Noesen in the crease.

Monahan tied it 2-2 at 1:28 of the second period during 4-on-4 play on a wrist shot from the left hashmarks.

Coyle converted his own rebound at the left post at 6:40 of the third period to give Columbus a 3-2 lead, before Monahan scored 34 seconds later on a snap shot outside the right post for a 4-2 lead at 7:14.

Meier made it 4-3 with a power-play goal on a snap shot from the bottom of the right circle at 11:51.

Miles Wood pushed it to 5-3 on a wrist shot at 13:31 after Coyle took advantage of an errant pass by Allen from behind his net and fed Wood for an open net in the slot.

