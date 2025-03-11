Blue Jackets at Devils projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (31-24-8) at DEVILS (34-25-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Boone Jenner -- Mathieu Olivier
Luke Kunin -- Justin Danforth -- Yegor Chinakhov
James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Zach Aston-Reese
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christensen -- Damon Severson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Christian Fischer, Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris
Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar
Erik Haula -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon -- Dennis Cholowski
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Simon Nemec
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 7-3 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday. ... Cotter will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. ... Tatar will begin the game on right wing on the second line, with Bratt moving down to the third line.