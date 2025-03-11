Blue Jackets at Devils projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (31-24-8) at DEVILS (34-25-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Boone Jenner -- Mathieu Olivier

Luke Kunin -- Justin Danforth -- Yegor Chinakhov

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Zach Aston-Reese

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christensen -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Christian Fischer, Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar

Erik Haula -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Dennis Cholowski

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Simon Nemec

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 7-3 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday. ... Cotter will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. ... Tatar will begin the game on right wing on the second line, with Bratt moving down to the third line.