Blue Jackets at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUE JACKETS (31-24-8) at DEVILS (34-25-6)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Boone Jenner -- Mathieu Olivier

Luke Kunin -- Justin Danforth -- Yegor Chinakhov

James van Riemsdyk -- Sean Kuraly -- Zach Aston-Reese

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christensen -- Damon Severson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Christian Fischer, Jack Johnson, Jordan Harris

Injured: Cole Sillinger (upper body), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Sean Monahan (wrist)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Tomas Tatar

Erik Haula -- Cody Glass -- Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon -- Dennis Cholowski

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Daniel Sprong, Justin Dowling, Kurtis MacDermid, Simon Nemec

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 7-3 win at the New York Rangers on Sunday. ... Cotter will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-1 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. ... Tatar will begin the game on right wing on the second line, with Bratt moving down to the third line.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky Trade Deadline movers to watch

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin 9 goals from breaking Gretzky's record, Capitals visit Ducks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Maple Leafs recover for shootout win against Utah

MacKinnon reaches 1,000 points, Avalanche blank Blackhawks for 6th win in row

MacKinnon gets 1,000th NHL point for Avalanche

Marchand excited to join Panthers 'incredible group' after trade from Bruins

Save of the Season? Wedgewood makes absurd pad save from his back

Trophy Tracker: Carbery of Capitals top choice for Adams as coach of year

Coaches must learn quickly how to help new players adjust after Trade Deadline

Barnes talks playing career, coaching at junior level in Q&A with NHL.com

Thompson scores twice, Sabres edge Oilers to end 6-game skid

Ullmark makes season-high 48 saves, Senators edge Red Wings

NHL Buzz: Levshunov to make Blackhawks debut against Avalanche

Thriving Capitals feeding off ‘pretty special’ buzz of Ovechkin record chase

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings