Josi has 4 points, Predators top Blue Jackets to pad wild-card lead

Tommy Novak had two goals and an assist, and Luke Evangelista and Gustav Nyquist each had two assists for the Predators (47-29-5), who have won two in a row and lead the Vegas Golden Knights by five points for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference. Juuse Saros made 31 saves.

Trey Fix-Wolansky scored twice, and Justin Danforth had three assists for the Blue Jackets (26-43-12), who lost their fourth straight. Jet Greaves made 31 saves.

James Malatesta gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 2:04 of the first period on a wrist shot from the slot. Danforth won the faceoff back to Malatesta, who deked to the middle and beat Saros on the glove side for his first NHL goal.

Novak tied it 1-1 at 2:49 on a 3-on-1 rush on a pass from Evangelista.

Josi gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 4:19 on a one-timer from the point on the power play, and Novak made it 3-1 at 13:25 with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Cody Glass extended it to 4-1 at 4:52 of the second period after redirecting a shot by Alexandre Carrier.

Alexandre Texier cut it to 4-2 at 10:23 on a breakaway.

Filip Forsberg pushed it to 5-2 at 13:12 with a power-play goal on a pass from Josi that went off his skate.

Josi made it 6-2 on a backhand-to-forehand deke that beat Greaves on the blocker side.

Fix-Wolansky cut it to 6-3 at 6:02 of the third period off a spinning backhand pass from Danforth, and made it 6-4 at 19:30 on a wrist shot from the slot.

Carrier did not play in the third period.

Saros also left in the third period because of an equipment issue but returned. Kevin Lankinen made two saves in his absence.