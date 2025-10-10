Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ NSH – 19:42 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Nashville

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Columbus

Explanation:
Video review determined Columbus’ Mathieu Oliver made contact in the crease with goaltender Juuse Saros that impaired his ability to play his position prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

