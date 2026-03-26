Blue Jackets at Canadiens projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (38-22-11) at CANADIENS (39-21-10)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Danton Heinen -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Kent Johnston, Dimitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc
Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Samuel Montembeault
Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Heinen took rushes on the second line with Monahan and Garland during the Blue Jackets morning skate; Johnson, a forward, will be left out of the lineup. … Wood will play his first game since March 9 after being a healthy scratch the past eight games. … The Canadiens likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday; Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said Tuesday he will not reveal his lineup prior to game time for the rest of the season.