Blue Jackets at Canadiens projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (38-22-11) at CANADIENS (39-21-10)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Danton Heinen -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Kent Johnston, Dimitri Voronkov, Egor Zamula, Jake Christiansen

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Jake Evans -- Zachary Bolduc

Josh Anderson -- Phillip Danault -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Samuel Montembeault

Injured: Kirby Dach (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Heinen took rushes on the second line with Monahan and Garland during the Blue Jackets morning skate; Johnson, a forward, will be left out of the lineup. … Wood will play his first game since March 9 after being a healthy scratch the past eight games. … The Canadiens likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday; Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said Tuesday he will not reveal his lineup prior to game time for the rest of the season.