Blue Jackets at Canadiens projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (39-28-12) at CANADIENS (47-22-10)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Kirill Marchenko -- Adam Fantilli -- Isac Lundestrom
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen
Mason Marchment -- Boone Jenner -- Conor Garland
Miles Wood -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Damon Severson (shoulder surgery), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alexandre Texier -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov
Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Oliver Kapanen
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson
Adam Engstrom -- Arber Xhekaj
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Scratched: Zachary Bolduc, Brendan Gallagher, Samuel Montembeault, Kaiden Guhle
Injured: Alexander Carrier (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets will keep the line adjustments made during the course of a 5-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, coach Rick Bowness said. ... Marchenko and Lundestrom joined Fantilli and will remain on the top line, Heinen moved from the second line to the third, Sillinger moved from the first line to the second line and Johnson moved to the fourth. … Christiansen draws in after being scratched Thursday. … Zamula, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games. … The Canadiens likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday; Montreal coach Martin St. Louis does not discuss his lineup prior to the game.