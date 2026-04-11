Blue Jackets at Canadiens projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (39-28-12) at CANADIENS (47-22-10)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, FDSNOH

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Kirill Marchenko -- Adam Fantilli -- Isac Lundestrom

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Danton Heinen

Mason Marchment -- Boone Jenner -- Conor Garland

Miles Wood -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Damon Severson (shoulder surgery), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alexandre Texier -- Alex Newhook -- Ivan Demidov

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Joe Veleno -- Phillip Danault -- Oliver Kapanen

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Jayden Struble -- Lane Hutson

Adam Engstrom -- Arber Xhekaj

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Zachary Bolduc, Brendan Gallagher, Samuel Montembeault, Kaiden Guhle

Injured: Alexander Carrier (upper body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will keep the line adjustments made during the course of a 5-0 loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, coach Rick Bowness said. ... Marchenko and Lundestrom joined Fantilli and will remain on the top line, Heinen moved from the second line to the third, Sillinger moved from the first line to the second line and Johnson moved to the fourth. … Christiansen draws in after being scratched Thursday. … Zamula, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games. … The Canadiens likely will dress the same lineup they used in a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday; Montreal coach Martin St. Louis does not discuss his lineup prior to the game.