Coach’s Challenge: CBJ @ FLA – 11:15 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Columbus

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Hand Pass

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Florida

Explanation:

The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

The Situation Room supported the Referees’ call on the ice that the puck deflected off Brad Marchand’s glove prior to Carter Verhaeghe’s goal and, therefore, it was not deemed to be a hand pass. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 79.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

