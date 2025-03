Challenge Initiated By: Columbus

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – Puck Out of Bounds

Result: Original call confirmed – Goal Florida

Explanation: There was no conclusive video evidence to show that the puck left the playing area before Sam Reinhart’s shot crossed the Columbus goal line and thus, the call on the ice was upheld.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge