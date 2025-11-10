Blue Jackets at Oilers projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (7-7-0) at OILERS (6-6-4)
8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNOH
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Miles Wood -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Boone Jenner -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Denton Mateychuk
Ivan Provorov -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Dante Fabbro
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Zach Aston-Reese, Isac Lundestrom, Dysin Mayo
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip)
Oilers projected lineup
Andrew Mangiapane -- Connor McDavid -- Matt Savoie
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jack Roslovic
Isaac Howard -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Janmark -- Noah Philp -- Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Alec Regula
Brett Kulak -- Jake Walman
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Ty Emberson, Troy Stecher, David Tomasek
Injured: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Zach Hyman (wrist), Kasperi Kapanen (knee)
Status report
Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Nugent-Hopkins, a forward, will be out for one week; Janmark will make his season debut after missing their first 16 games because of an undisclosed injury. ... Lazar will enter the lineup for Tomasek at forward. … The Blue Jackets have an illness going through their dressing room, causing Monahan, Sillinger, Olivier and Wood to miss the morning skate. Coach Dean Evason said other players could be game-time decisions as well.