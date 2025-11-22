DeBrincat scores in OT, Red Wings rally to defeat Blue Jackets

DeBrincat won it when he beat Adam Fantilli down the right wing and flipped a shot over Jet Greaves’ left shoulder for his 10th goal of the season.

Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider each scored in the third period and had an assist, and Patrick Kane had two assists for the Red Wings (13-8-1), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games. Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (11-8-3), who have points in seven of eight (4-1-3) and complete a four-game road trip at the Washington Capitals on Monday. Greaves made 29 saves; he is 4-0-3 in his past seven starts.

Fantilli gave Columbus a 1-0 lead during a two-man advantage at 13:18 of the first period. He took a pass from Werenski and beat Talbot with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

It was Fantilli’s seventh goal in eight games; he scored twice, including the winner, in a 3-2 overtime victory at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Lucas Raymond tied it 1-1 just 36 seconds into the second period, scoring on a backhand after Ivan Provorov’s clearing attempt from behind the net went off a linesperson.

Miles Wood put the Blue Jackets back in front 2-1 just 18 seconds later at :54. Talbot played the puck behind the net and wrapped it around the boards, but Kent Johnson cut it off on the half-wall. Wood scored on a redirection of Denton Mateychyk’s shot from the left point.

The Red Wings took a delay-of-game penalty for unsuccessfully challenging for goaltender interference.

Werenski made it 3-1 at 8:38 of the third period when he fought off Marco Kasper in front of Detroit’s net, took a pass from Ivan Provorov and flipped a shot past Talbot for his third goal in four games.

Chiarot cut it to 3-2 at 10:23. He collected a loose puck in the slot after Kane’s shot didn’t get through and sent it past Greaves for his second goal of the season.

Talbot kept it a one-goal game when he denied Sean Monahan on a short-handed breakaway at 12:45.

Seider then tied it 3-3 at 13:25, just two seconds after a penalty to Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle expired. He took a pass from Emmitt Finnee, skated a few strides from the point and beat Greaves with a wrist shot from above the right face-off circle.

Greaves kept the game tied with a save against Dylan Larkin’s breakaway 20 seconds into overtime before DeBrincat won it.