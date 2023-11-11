Blue Jackets at Red Wings
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov
Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Spencer Martin
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Emil Bemstrom, David Jiricek
Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Andrew Copp -- Robby Fabbri -- J.T. Compher
Daniel Sprong -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron
Klim Kostin -- Michael Rasmussen -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Justin Holl -- Olli Maatta
Ville Husso
James Reimer
Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry
Injured: Austin Czarnik (lower body)
Status Report
Laine, a forward, practiced Friday and will be a game-time decision. He has been out since Oct. 20. … Merzlikins missed practice for a personal issue but is expected to be in Detroit. … Fabbri and Gostisbehere are expected to return after missing a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.