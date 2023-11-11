Latest News

Blue Jackets at Red Wings

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
BLUE JACKETS (4-6-3) at RED WINGS (7-5-2)

1 p.m. ET; BSDET, BSOH, NHLN

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Jack Roslovic

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Alexandre Texier -- Cole Sillinger -- Yegor Chinakhov

Justin Danforth -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Spencer Martin

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Adam Boqvist, Emil Bemstrom, David Jiricek

Injured: Daniil Tarasov (knee), Patrik Laine (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond 

Andrew Copp -- Robby Fabbri -- J.T. Compher 

Daniel Sprong -- Joe Veleno -- David Perron

Klim Kostin -- Michael Rasmussen -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Justin Holl -- Olli Maatta

Ville Husso

James Reimer

Scratched: Alex Lyon, Jeff Petry

Injured: Austin Czarnik (lower body)

Status Report

Laine, a forward, practiced Friday and will be a game-time decision. He has been out since Oct. 20. … Merzlikins missed practice for a personal issue but is expected to be in Detroit. … Fabbri and Gostisbehere are expected to return after missing a 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.