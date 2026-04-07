Blue Jackets at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (38-27-12) at RED WINGS (40-29-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko -- Charlie Coyle -- Conor Garland

Mason Marchment -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen

Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Sean Monahan -- Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Zach Aston-Reese, Miles Wood

Injured: Damon Severson (shoulder surgery), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Carter Mazur

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Dominik Shine

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets significantly changed their forward lines and defense pairs during the morning skate from the lineup they used in a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday; coach Rick Bowness said he won't decide on his exact lineup until game time. ... Faulk will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed two games.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fitzgerald fired as Devils general manager

Michkov fined $2,000 for actions in Flyers game

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Flyers visit Devils trying to strengthen hold on 3rd place

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 7

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Kings edge Predators in shootout, take over 2nd wild card in West

Sharks edge Blackhawks to gain in Western wild-card race

Sabres 'going to push' for home-ice advantage after ending playoff drought

Draisaitl may not be ready by start of playoffs for Oilers

Stanley Cup Playoff races remarkably tight with less than 2 weeks to go

Jets defeat Kraken, continue push in West wild-card race

Sabres defeat Lightning, move back into tie in points for 1st in Atlantic

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

5 questions entering NHL Central Scouting final meetings