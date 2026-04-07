Blue Jackets at Red Wings projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (38-27-12) at RED WINGS (40-29-8)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko -- Charlie Coyle -- Conor Garland

Mason Marchment -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen

Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Sean Monahan -- Isac Lundestrom

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Zach Aston-Reese, Miles Wood

Injured: Damon Severson (shoulder surgery), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Carter Mazur

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Dominik Shine

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)

Status report

The Blue Jackets significantly changed their forward lines and defense pairs during the morning skate from the lineup they used in a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday; coach Rick Bowness said he won't decide on his exact lineup until game time. ... Faulk will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed two games.