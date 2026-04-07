Blue Jackets at Red Wings projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (38-27-12) at RED WINGS (40-29-8)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNDET
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Cole Sillinger -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Kirill Marchenko -- Charlie Coyle -- Conor Garland
Mason Marchment -- Boone Jenner -- Danton Heinen
Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Sean Monahan -- Isac Lundestrom
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Zach Aston-Reese, Miles Wood
Injured: Damon Severson (shoulder surgery), Dmitri Voronkov (hand), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
David Perron -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper
James van Riemsdyk -- Michael Rasmussen -- Carter Mazur
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Dominik Shine
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Mason Appleton (upper body)
Status report
The Blue Jackets significantly changed their forward lines and defense pairs during the morning skate from the lineup they used in a 2-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday; coach Rick Bowness said he won't decide on his exact lineup until game time. ... Faulk will be a game-time decision; the defenseman has missed two games.