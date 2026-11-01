Coach’s Challenge: CBJ @ DAL – 2:23 of the Third Period

Challenge Initiated By: Dallas

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Columbus

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that Columbus’ Charlie Coyle did not legally tag up at the blue line prior to Jake Christiansen entering the offensive zone with the puck.

The clock is reset to show 17:49 (2:11 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.