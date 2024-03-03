Merzlikins makes 25 saves, Blue Jackets defeat Blackhawks

Jenner, Texier score; Chicago drops 6th in row

Recap: Blue Jackets at Blackhawks 3.2.24

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO – Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Saturday.

Boone Jenner, Johnny Gaudreau and Cole Sillinger scored, and Zach Werenski and Jack Roslovic each had two assists for the Blue Jackets (20-30-10), who had lost two in a row and three of their past four.

Philipp Kurashev and Ryan Donato each had a goal and an assist saves for the Blackhawks (15-41-5), who have lost six straight (0-3-2). Arvid Soderblom made 26 saves.

Alexandre Texier gave Columbus a 1-0 lead 33 seconds into the first period when Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones lost the puck in the slot in the defensive zone. Texier picked it up, circled around Jones and scored on a wrist shot.

Jenner made it 2-0 at 14:05 when he deflected in a shot from the high slot by Werenski.

Kurashev cut it to 2-1 at 17:32, taking a touch pass from Connor Bedard in front of the net and putting it past Merzlikins’ glove side. Bedard started the play when he knocked Columbus defenseman Alexander Nylander off the puck in the corner.

Mathieu Olivier extended it to 3-1 at 3:09 of the second period, taking feed in front of the net from Werenski and backhanding it into the net.

Sillinger pushed it to 4-1 at 11:51 on a feed from Nylander from behind the net.

Donato cut it to 4-2 at 6:18 of the third period. Kurashev carried the puck into the slot, and his backhand attempt went off the end board. Donato picked up the puck in front of the net and poked it in.

Gaudreau scored into an empty net at 17:35 for the 5-2 final.

