Blue Jackets at Blackhawks projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (25-20-7) at BLACKHAWKS (21-24-9)
8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Dimitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk
Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen
Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Dante Fabro (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen
Ryan Greene -- Oliver Moore -- Andre Burakovsky
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Donato -- Landon Slaggert -- Colton Dach
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty
Injured: Nick Foligno (undisclosed)
Status report
The Blue Jackets will go with the same lineup they used in a 5-3 victory against Philadelphia on Wednesday … The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday … Foligno, a forward and the Blackhawks’ captain, could be a game-time decision after playing 1:18 at Pittsburgh with an apparent injury.