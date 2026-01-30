Blue Jackets at Blackhawks projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (25-20-7) at BLACKHAWKS (21-24-9)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dimitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Dante Fabro (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Ryan Greene -- Oliver Moore -- Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Donato -- Landon Slaggert -- Colton Dach

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Nick Foligno (undisclosed)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will go with the same lineup they used in a 5-3 victory against Philadelphia on Wednesday … The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday … Foligno, a forward and the Blackhawks’ captain, could be a game-time decision after playing 1:18 at Pittsburgh with an apparent injury.