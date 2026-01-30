Blue Jackets at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (25-20-7) at BLACKHAWKS (21-24-9)

8:30 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kent Johnson

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Dimitri Voronkov -- Isac Lundestrom -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Denton Mateychuk

Egor Zamula -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Danton Heinen

Injured: Brendan Smith (knee surgery), Dante Fabro (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard -- Teuvo Teravainen

Ryan Greene -- Oliver Moore -- Andre Burakovsky

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Donato -- Landon Slaggert -- Colton Dach

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser -- Artyom Levshunov

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty

Injured: Nick Foligno (undisclosed)

Status report

The Blue Jackets will go with the same lineup they used in a 5-3 victory against Philadelphia on Wednesday … The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate following a 6-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Thursday … Foligno, a forward and the Blackhawks’ captain, could be a game-time decision after playing 1:18 at Pittsburgh with an apparent injury.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats to watch for in 2026 Stadium Series

Hard-working Kucherov leads Lightning into Stadium Series vs. Bruins 

NHL EDGE stats behind Kane's points record among U.S.-born players

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Raymond emerging as star for Red Wings, hopes to do same for Team Sweden

NHL On Tap: Werenski, resurgent Blue Jackets on roll, visit Blackhawks

Zibanejad dreams of Olympic glory with Sweden during rebound season with Rangers 

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Tolopilo makes 32 saves, Canucks shut out Ducks

Wright scores 2, Kraken defeat Maple Leafs for 3rd win in row

Stars win in shootout after Golden Knights rally from 3 down in 3rd

Hyman scores in OT, Oilers rally from 3 down in 3rd to top Sharks

Lightning 'can't wait' for Stadium Series amid red-hot stretch

Kane reflects on 'special, special moment' in passing Modano

Snuggerud breaks tie with 9 seconds left, Blues defeat Panthers to end 5-game skid

Bruins look to seize opportunity to gain on Lightning in Stadium Series matchup

Raddysh, Gourde each has goal, 2 assists in Lightning victory against Jets