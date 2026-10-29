Blue Jackets at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUE JACKETS (5-5-0) at HURRICANES (10-2-2)

7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, HHN, CBJNHL, CARNHL 

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Matthew Knies -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger -- Conor Garland

Danton Heinen -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Ryan Lomberg

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk

Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Cam Talbot 

Scratched: Carson Soucy, Emil Andrae, Dmitri Voronkov

Injured: Ivan Provorov (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis 

Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Nicolas Deslauriers

Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki

Pyotr Kochetkov

Brandon Bussi

Scratched: Mike Reilly

Injured: Jordan Staal (calf), Taylor Hall (upper body)

Status report

Heinen will enter the lineup and replace Voronkov, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... Hall will be out “probably another couple games,” according to Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, after the forward left morning skate early on Tuesday, prior to a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins; Hall will miss his seventh straight game.

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