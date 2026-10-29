Blue Jackets at Hurricanes projected lineups

BLUE JACKETS (5-5-0) at HURRICANES (10-2-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, HHN, CBJNHL, CARNHL
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Matthew Knies -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Sean Monahan -- Cole Sillinger -- Conor Garland
Danton Heinen -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Ryan Lomberg
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk
Dante Fabbro -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Carson Soucy, Emil Andrae, Dmitri Voronkov
Injured: Ivan Provorov (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
William Carrier -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Mark Jankowski -- Seth Jarvis
Eric Robinson -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Nicolas Deslauriers
Jacob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Juuso Valimaki
Pyotr Kochetkov
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Jordan Staal (calf), Taylor Hall (upper body)
Status report
Heinen will enter the lineup and replace Voronkov, a forward, after being a healthy scratch the past three games. ... Hall will be out “probably another couple games,” according to Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, after the forward left morning skate early on Tuesday, prior to a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins; Hall will miss his seventh straight game.