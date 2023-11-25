Blue Jackets at Hurricanes

BLUE JACKETS (6-11-4) at HURRICANES (11-8-0)

5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, NHLN, SN, TVAS

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine

Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Eric Robinson -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist

Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Spencer Martin

Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Damon Severson (oblique)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesper Kotkaniemi – Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)

Status report

Merzlikins could make his third straight start; he made 37 saves in a 2-1 win at the New Jersey Devils on Friday. ... The Hurricanes practiced Saturday using the same lines and defense pairs they employed in an 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. ... Kochetkov could start after Raanta allowed eight goals on 14 shots Friday.