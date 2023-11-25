Blue Jackets at Hurricanes

BLUE JACKETS (6-11-4) at HURRICANES (11-8-0)
5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, NHLN, SN, TVAS
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Kirill Marchenko
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Patrik Laine
Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Eric Robinson -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Adam Boqvist
Ivan Provorov -- David Jiricek
Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Spencer Martin
Scratched: Andrew Peeke, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Jack Roslovic (fractured ankle), Daniil Tarasov (knee), Damon Severson (oblique)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Teuvo Teravainen -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jesper Kotkaniemi – Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Jesper Fast
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Tony DeAngelo, Brendan Lemieux
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot)
Status report
Merzlikins could make his third straight start; he made 37 saves in a 2-1 win at the New Jersey Devils on Friday. ... The Hurricanes practiced Saturday using the same lines and defense pairs they employed in an 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. ... Kochetkov could start after Raanta allowed eight goals on 14 shots Friday.