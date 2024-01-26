Blue Jackets pull away from Flames in Werenski’s return

Alexandre Texier and Dmitri Voronkov scored, and Zach Werenski had an assist in his return from injury for the Blue Jackets (15-23-9), who had lost two straight and five of six. Daniil Tarasov made 28 saves.

Werenski missed the past 10 games with a high-ankle sprain sustained in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 27.

MacKenzie Weegar scored in his third straight game, and Connor Zary scored for the Flames (21-22-5), who have lost four in a row after a season-long four-game winning streak. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

Calgary defenseman Oliver Kylington played in his first game since May 26, 2022, after taking a personal leave at the start of last season to attend to his mental health. He had one shot on goal in 13:16 of ice time.

Chinakhov gave Columbus a 1-0 lead 2:50 into the first period when he picked up his own dump-in and shot a backhand past Markstrom, who sprawled back to the net after leaving the crease to play the puck.

Weegar tied it 1-1 at 7:26 with a wrist shot by Tarasov's blocker from the top of the slot. He’s scored in three straight games.

Severson put Columbus back ahead 2-1 at 11:48. He corralled the puck off the side boards and shot before Markstrom could get set back in his crease.

Zary tied it 2-2 at 14:42 when he slid a rebound under Tarasov after he made the initial save on Rasmus Andersson's one-timer from the point.

Texier put Columbus up 3-2 at 6:33 of the second period with a short-handed goal. He hit the far post on his initial shot off the rush but was able to tuck in the rebound. It was the Blue Jackets' first short-handed goal of the season.

Voronkov extended it to 4-2 at 13:43 of the third on the power play. Fantilli's initial shot was blocked, but Voronkov tapped the loose puck over the goal line.

The goal came after Jonathan Huberdeau was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct for boarding Jack Roslovic. Roslovic left the game and did not return.

Fantilli scored into an empty net at 18:18 for the 5-2 final.

Flames forward A.J. Greer left the game at 11:09 of the second period with an apparent lower-body injury and did not return after he collided with Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean. Greer received a tripping minor on the play.

Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist was hit in the face with a puck while on the bench at 7:41 of the third period and did not return.