Avalanche expecting 'desperate' Stars in Game 2 of Western 2nd Round

DALLAS -- The Colorado Avalanche know what they have to improve upon for Game 2 of the Western Conference Second Round even after a win against the Dallas Stars in Game 1.

The Avalanche, who came back from 3-0 to win 4-3 in overtime at American Airlines Center on Tuesday know going home with a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series would be the best case scenario for the team with the best home record in the NHL during the regular season.

"Our forecheck has got to be better," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. "We got caught underneath the puck a number of times and gave up some odd-man rushes. Our 'D' did a nice job handling those odd-man rushes and limiting their scoring chances, but too many dangerous situations for my liking is the first one."

Some of those came in the first period, when the Stars took a 3-0 lead and the Avalanche looked out of sorts and seemed to struggle to find their legs after not playing for six days. They were undisciplined, committing three penalties and putting the Stars on a 5-on-3 for 1:32, in which they scored their third goal.

"It's tightening up some things, trying to limit their pushes because they're a good team and when they get rolling, they can create some momentum for themselves," said Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson, who had three blocked shots.

"Early on, we weren't playing exactly how we wanted to. (It's) tightening that up for the full game, limiting their pushes, because they're going to have pushes. I don't think you can stifle that team for a full 60 minutes but limiting their chances as best we can off our own mistakes."