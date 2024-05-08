Avalanche shake off early rust, complete big comeback in Game 1 win

DALLAS -- The Colorado Avalanche have played 252 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 1995-96, their first season in Denver, and they did something Tuesday they had done only once before.

They came back from a three-goal deficit to win.

Forward Miles Wood scored 11:03 into overtime to give the Avalanche a 4-3 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round at American Airlines Center, after they had fallen behind 3-0 in the first period.

It had been 27 years since Colorado’s last comeback like this. The Avalanche fell behind the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 in the first period in Game 6 of the Conference Quarterfinals and rallied for a 6-3 victory April 16, 1997.

The goal-scorers in that game included Blackhawks defenseman Gary Suter and Avalanche center Joe Sakic. Suter is the uncle of Stars defenseman Ryan Suter, who scored the first goal Tuesday. Sakic is Colorado’s president of hockey operations.

“We didn’t know if we could come back or not but we wanted to at least try, and you never know what can happen in playoff hockey,” Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon said. “Sometimes it’s hard to hold leads. We’ve been there too.”

The Avalanche hadn’t played since April 30, when they finished a five-game series against the Winnipeg Jets with a 6-3 win. The Stars were coming off a 2-1 win against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in Game 7 on Sunday.

That was a big factor. Colorado was rusty early; Dallas was sharp. The Stars took a 2-0 lead, then padded it to 3-0 with a 5-on-3 power-play goal.

“We needed to ramp up, not settle down,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “That was an intense hockey game, and we got caught watching a few times. I don’t want to say lazy, but the work ethic and intensity and commitment that you need wasn’t there early, so we’re giving up chances, we’re taking penalties, reaching, tripping. We’re not using our legs to skate and check.

“Like, we had lapses, momentary lapses in our game, that put us on our heels. You can’t rest on the ice in the NHL in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, not against a team like Dallas, right? We were doing some resting out there. We were watching other guys work, and the work wasn't fluid enough as a group of five as what it needed to be.”

It was almost 4-0. Dallas forward Jamie Benn put the puck into the crease late in the first period, but Colorado defenseman Josh Manson batted it out of the air.

“Every little bit helps,” Manson said.