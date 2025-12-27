Avalanche at Golden Knights projected lineups

AVALANCHE (27-2-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-8-10)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz
Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Branden Bowman
Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak
Noah Hanifin -- Ben Hutton
Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud
Carter Hart
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status Report
Other than Wedgewood starting in goal, the Avalanche will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 victory against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. … The Golden Knights will go with the same lineup they used in a 7-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Vegas reassigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Henderson of the American Hockey League.