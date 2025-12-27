Avalanche at Golden Knights projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

AVALANCHE (27-2-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-8-10)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz

Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Branden Bowman

Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Noah Hanifin -- Ben Hutton

Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status Report

Other than Wedgewood starting in goal, the Avalanche will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 victory against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. … The Golden Knights will go with the same lineup they used in a 7-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Vegas reassigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Henderson of the American Hockey League.

Latest News

NHL Status Report: Evans out 4-6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

On Tap: Day 2 of 2026 World Junior Championship

Top games to watch with NHL set to resume

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

World Junior Championship roundup: Zellers helps U.S. defeat Germany

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

2026 World Junior Championship schedule

Hagens, Feeding America team up at World Junior Championship for those in need

Ekblad’s main goal for Panthers at Winter Classic is winning game vs. Rangers

NHL EDGE stats trends and storylines for 2025

McDavid, Oilers hope upcoming home schedule can help tip Pacific race

Short Shifts Power Rankings: December 26

Winter Classic in Miami, milestones among 10 things to watch in NHL before Olympic break

Trocheck returning with Rangers to face Panthers in Winter Classic