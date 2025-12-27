Avalanche at Golden Knights projected lineups

AVALANCHE (27-2-7) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (17-8-10)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Victor Olofsson -- Ross Colton -- Gavin Brindley

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Mitch Marner -- Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Holtz

Reilly Smith -- Brett Howden -- Branden Bowman

Brandon Saad -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb – Kaedan Korczak

Noah Hanifin -- Ben Hutton

Jeremy Lauzon -- Zach Whitecloud

Carter Hart

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Jack Eichel (undisclosed), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status Report

Other than Wedgewood starting in goal, the Avalanche will dress the same lineup they used in a 1-0 victory against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. … The Golden Knights will go with the same lineup they used in a 7-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. … Vegas reassigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to Henderson of the American Hockey League.