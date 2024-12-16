Avalanche at Canucks projected lineups

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Tye Felhaber -- Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Keaton Middleton -- Calvin de Haan

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: John Ludvig, Givani Smith

Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Conor Garland -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Max Sasson

Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Hoglander

Quinn Hughes -- Noah Juulsen

Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers

Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Mark Friedman

Injured: Kevin Lankinen (illness), Derek Forbort (illness), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Felhaber will make his NHL debut after signing a two-year contract with the Avalanche on Sunday. … Manson, a defenseman who has missed eight games, skated with teammates Monday for the first time since he was injured Nov. 29 and could return during Colorado’s three-game road trip. … Forbort, a defenseman, and Lankinen, a goalie, will miss a second straight game. … The Canucks changed all four forward lines after a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. They also swapped Myers and Juulsen on defense, and Desharnais will replace Friedman, a defenseman, after being scratched for two games.