Avalanche at Canucks projected lineups
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Tye Felhaber -- Ivan Ivan -- Chris Wagner
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Keaton Middleton -- Calvin de Haan
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: John Ludvig, Givani Smith
Injured: Josh Manson (upper body), Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Conor Garland -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Max Sasson
Danton Heinen -- Pius Suter -- Kiefer Sherwood
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Nils Hoglander
Quinn Hughes -- Noah Juulsen
Carson Soucy -- Tyler Myers
Erik Brannstrom -- Vincent Desharnais
Thatcher Demko
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Mark Friedman
Injured: Kevin Lankinen (illness), Derek Forbort (illness), Filip Hronek (upper body)
Status report
Felhaber will make his NHL debut after signing a two-year contract with the Avalanche on Sunday. … Manson, a defenseman who has missed eight games, skated with teammates Monday for the first time since he was injured Nov. 29 and could return during Colorado’s three-game road trip. … Forbort, a defenseman, and Lankinen, a goalie, will miss a second straight game. … The Canucks changed all four forward lines after a 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Saturday. They also swapped Myers and Juulsen on defense, and Desharnais will replace Friedman, a defenseman, after being scratched for two games.