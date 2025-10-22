Coach’s Challenge: COL @ UTA – 0:46 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Utah

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Colorado

Explanation: Video review determined that the actions of Valeri Nichushkin caused the puck to enter the Utah zone while Nathan MacKinnon was in an off-side position. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 83.2, which states in part, "Any action by an attacking player that causes a deflection/rebound off a defending player in the neutral zone back into the defending zone (i.e. stick check, body check, physical contact), a delayed off-side shall be signaled by the Linesperson."

The clock is reset to show 19:18 (0:42 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.