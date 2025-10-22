Coach’s Challenge: COL @ UTA – 0:46 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Utah

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Colorado

Explanation: Video review determined that the actions of Valeri Nichushkin caused the puck to enter the Utah zone while Nathan MacKinnon was in an off-side position. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 83.2, which states in part, "Any action by an attacking player that causes a deflection/rebound off a defending player in the neutral zone back into the defending zone (i.e. stick check, body check, physical contact), a delayed off-side shall be signaled by the Linesperson."

The clock is reset to show 19:18 (0:42 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Jenner, Fantilli, Johnson help Blue Jackets pull away from Stars

Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid

Marchand has 2 assists, helps Panthers top Bruins in return to Boston

Blackhawks, Red Wings among surprises; future of free agency

Sevigny enjoying life along St. Lawrence River, reflects on 8-season NHL career with humility

NHL On Tap: Red Wings roll into Buffalo on 5-game winning streak

Shesterkin continuing strong tradition of Rangers goalies

Johnston gets 3 points, Ducks ease past Predators

Walman's OT goal lifts Oilers past Senators

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Jack Hughes scores hat trick, Devils top Maple Leafs for 5th straight win

Schaefer gets 2 points, Islanders hold off slumping Sharks

Dowd has goal, assist for Capitals in win against Kraken

Crosby sets Penguins all-time points record in win against Canucks

Aaron Rodgers, Steelers cheer on Penguins at PPG Paints Arena

Marchand receives emotional welcome back to Boston 

Henrique celebrates 1,000 NHL games with warmup lap

NHL Status Report: Perry makes Kings debut against Blues